Preview: Pistons at Wizards

Washington is in free-fall while Detroit is sure to be fatigued when the two teams meet Saturday in the nation’s capital. The Wizards dropped their sixth straight and lost for the 11th time in 13 games overall with an 89-81 setback at lowly Philadelphia on Friday, shooting a season-low 32.3 percent. All-Star John Wall continued his struggles with a 7-of-26 showing, falling to 9-of-36 over his last two games in which Washington has averaged 79 points against two of the league’s worst teams.

Wall may get some help in the form of shooting guard Bradley Beal, who has missed eight straight games with a stress fracture in his right leg but may return for this one. The Wizards can hope that the Pistons are unable to muster much energy after a 121-115 double-overtime loss to the New York Knicks on Friday, capping a 2-3 homestand. However, included in that stretch was a 106-89 win over Washington on Sunday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (23-35): Detroit led by as many as 18 points in the first half against New York, was up 12 at halftime and had a five-point advantage in the final minute of regulation. Newcomer Reggie Jackson, who scored 17 points in his Pistons debut in the win over the Wizards earlier this week, shot 5-of-24 from the floor and is just 3-of-13 from long range since joining Detroit. Jackson and three other starters played at least 41 minutes, while Wall led the Wizards with 38 on Friday.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (33-26): Beal’s outside touch is desperately needed for a squad that has been held under 90 points in four of the last five games, while others on the injured front could provide some much-needed toughness. Paul Pierce has missed the last two games with a knee ailment, while Kris Humphries also has been absent with a hamstring strain. “We’re not making shots, but we’re not playing confident,” coach Randy Wittman told reporters Friday. “We’re short-cutting everything, and to get out of a rut you’re in, you can’t do that.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pistons G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 23 points in two games against Washington.

2. Wizards reserve F Rasual Butler is 17-of-63 from the floor during a seven-game slump.

3. Detroit C Andre Drummond is averaging 18.5 points and 15.3 rebounds during a streak of four straight double-doubles.

PREDICTION: Wizards 95, Pistons 91