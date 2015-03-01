Wizards hold on, end six-game losing streak

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards’ first victory since Feb. 9 didn’t come easily.

Guard John Wall scored 22 points and forward Nene had 21 as the Wizards avoided blowing a 21-point lead and snapped a six-game losing streak with a 99-95 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

Center Marcin Gortat had 16 points and 17 rebounds for the Wizards (34-26), who had lost five in a row since the All-Star break and 11 of 13 since Jan. 28.

Fortified by the return of guard Bradley Beal (right leg stress reaction) and forward Paul Pierce to the starting lineup, Washington led by 10 points after the first quarter, 60-44 at halftime and 68-47 in the third quarter.

The Pistons rallied and took the lead, but the Wizards fought back behind Nene, who scored 13 points in the second half.

“We did a great job staying together as a team,” Beal said after his first action in eight games. “We’re the only ones who are going to figure it out. We almost let it slip. We scared ourselves a little bit, but I think we did a great job of getting it back.”

Related Coverage Preview: Pistons at Wizards

The Pistons (23-36) have lost three straight. Forward Greg Monroe had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and rookie guard Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20, including a layup with 19 seconds left that cut Washington’s lead to 96-95. The Wizards made three of four three throws to seal the win.

Center Andre Drummond scored 13 for Detroit, which lost 121-115 in double overtime to the New York Knicks on Friday after squandering a five-point lead in the final 32 seconds.

Pierce scored 14 points in his first game since sitting out two games after banging his knee in the final seconds of Washington’s loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The 37-year-old briefly left in the second half Saturday with back spasms. Beal had eight points in 32 minutes.

Washington’s recent skid included a 106-89 setback at Detroit last Sunday. Washington dropped from second to fifth in the Eastern Conference in that span.

The win clinched the season series with Detroit 2-1 and moved Washington one game ahead of idle Milwaukee.

The Wizards recognized the win didn’t solve all of their ills.

“Kind of, (but) not really,” Wall said. “It’s great getting a win, but we have to do a better job of keeping leads.”

Washington had lost its previous two games to a pair of 12-win teams, including 89-81 at the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. The Wizards shot a season-low 32.3 percent and scored 39 points in the second half.

Armed with more scoring options Saturday, Washington matched its season high for points in a quarter with 37 in the first. The Wizards led 60-44 at halftime and increased the margin to 21 before the Pistons woke up.

“Well, in the first half we didn’t put any effort into our defense at all. None,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “In the second half, we tried. That usually makes a pretty big difference.”

The Pistons closed within 10 points entering the fourth quarter and took an 85-84 lead with 6:48 remaining as Dinwiddie followed his missed jumper with a putback dunk.

The lead changed sides four times until the Wizards made four free throws to take the lead for good. The Pistons then committed their only four turnovers of the quarter over the next four minutes. Nene’s running slam put Washington up 94-89 with 2:15 left before the sellout crowd.

“That one is hard one to take because we didn’t compete at all in the first half, fought our way back in and then didn’t do what it took to close the game out,” Van Gundy said.

NOTES: Wizards F Kris Humphries missed a second straight game because of a groin injury. ... Before the game, Randy Wittman said G Bradley Beal would play with a minutes restriction, although the Wizards’ coach declined to specify the number. The third-year guard had similar stress leg injuries during his first two seasons. ... Pistons G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored five points, hitting one 3-pointer. He averaged 23 points and five 3-pointers in the first two games against the Wizards. ... The middle game of Detroit’s three-game road swing takes place Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. ... Washington plays at the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. The Wizards hold a 2-1 series lead.