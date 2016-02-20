EditorsNote: Corrects to Write-Thru

Wizards shut down Pistons 98-86

WASHINGTON -- Desperation becomes a powerful tool when used for good.

Sitting on the wrong side of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, the Washington Wizards turned their anxious feelings into consecutive stingy defensive efforts.

Guard John Wall had 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as Washington remained sharp after the All-Star break with a 98-86 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

Guard Bradley Beal scored 17 points and center Marcin Gortat had 15 for the Wizards (25-28), who held their second straight opponent to fewer than 90 points. Washington never trailed and led by at least 12 points after every quarter for its second straight victory since returning from the break.

After back-to-back postseason appearances fueled by a top 10 defense, Washington has struggled to stop opponents consistently this campaign.

“We’ve been saying it for half a damn season. Play defense,” Wall said. “For two games coming out of the break, it’ great to see we’re doing what used to do.”

The game marked the debut for Detroit forward Tobias Harris and Washington big man Markieff Morris with their new teams. Harris led the Pistons (27-28) with 21 points on 9 of 12 shooting from the field, but the Pistons finished 39.5 percent overall. Detroit has lost four straight.

“We didn’t shoot well, we had open looks, that’s what happens some nights,” said guard Reggie Jackson, who scored 16 points in Detroit’s first game since Feb. 10. “I think probably that has to do to knocking off the rust, the energy we weren’t there.”

Center Andre Drummond had 13 rebounds, but the NBA’s leading rebounder didn’t record one on the offensive boards.

Detroit guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed all five of his 3-point attempts, shot 1 of 11 from the field and finished with four points.

The matchup also pitted two teams in contention for a playoff berth. Detroit opened the day ninth in the Eastern Conference, one-half game behind the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls, and one slot over 10th-place Washington.

After laboring defensively over the opening 51 games, Washington defeated the Utah Jazz 103-89 on Thursday in the first of three games in three nights.

“We’ve got no time. We have no room for mistakes,” Gortat said. “We’ve got to play hard. We want to win some games otherwise we’re going to sit at home in April.”

The Pistons acquired Harris from the Orlando Magic on Tuesday for guard Brandon Jennings and forward Ersan Ilyasova.

“This whole time I’ve been excited just to get out there on the floor with the guys,” said Harris, a former first-round pick. “Obviously it’s a tough loss for us, but I think there are positives you can take out of the game.”

Morris scored six points in 22 minutes off the bench one day after Washington sent forward Kris Humphries, center DeJuan Blair and a 2016 first-round pick to the Phoenix Suns. The athletic power forward’s jumper gave the Wizards their largest lead at 86-63.

Phoenix traded his twin brother, Marcus, to Detroit last summer after the two spent their previous four NBA seasons together. That led to contentious season for the twin left behind as frustration led to multiple in-game outbursts and eventually a two-game suspension in December for throwing a towel at former Suns coach Jeff Hornacek.

“Things happen. It’s in my past,” Markieff Morris said before his first game with Washington. “All I can do is move forward and learn from it. I‘m happy to do it.”

Ironically, the Morris’s reunited with Detroit visiting. Marcus Morris finished with nine points.

Washington jumped on Detroit quickly for a 29-15 lead after the first quarter. Harris sparked a rally with 10 second-quarter points, but the Wizards closed the period with a 14-4 spurt for a 55-40 halftime lead. Wall scored 11 in the third as Washington led 83-61.

NOTES: Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy did not speak with the media following the game because of a “clothing issue,” according to a member of the team’s PR staff. Assistant Bob Beyer filled in. ... Wizards F Jared Dudley blocked two shots for the third straight game. He had six blocks total over the opening 49 games. Dudley also scored 10 points in his return to the starting lineup. Nene opened as Washington’s power forward in Thursday’s victory over the Utah Jazz. ... Detroit acquired C Donatas Motiejunas and G Marcus Thornton from the Houston Rockets Thursday, but neither player is with the Pistons yet. ... Washington and Utah played Thursday as a makeup game after their original matchup was postponed because of a massive snowstorm on the East Coast. ... Detroit hosts New Orleans on Sunday. ...Washington closes its hectic schedule Saturday at the Miami Heat.