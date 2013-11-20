Preview: Raptors at 76ers

The Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers were expected to spend the majority of the season near the bottom of the NBA’s Atlantic Division; instead, they represent the best of a bad bunch as they face off Wednesday in the City of Brotherly Love. The 76ers stunningly lead the division at 5-7, with the Raptors hot on their heels just a half-game back. Philadelphia comes in having lost three consecutive games - and the Raptors haven’t been much better, losing back-to-back outings.

Philadelphia is in desperate need of some momentum after going winless on a three-game road swing through Atlanta, New Orleans and Dallas. After opening the season with plenty of promise, the 76ers find themselves struggling to generate much offense while getting torched on the defensive end. The Raptors have been plagued by poor shooting - particularly from forward Rudy Gay (38.2 percent on the season) and guard DeMar DeRozan (40.4 percent).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN1 (Toronto), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (4-7): The struggles the young Raptors have faced early in the season have been exacerbated by the ineffectiveness of the offense in the hands of the veterans. Yet, head coach Dwayne Casey would rather the players work on the issues among themselves than wait for him to take control. “The good teams find a way ... to police themselves, to get each other ready to go,” he told the Toronto Star. “You don’t wait for coach to come in at halftime and go crazy or whatever. That’s developing that leadership that we’ve got to have from within.”

ABOUT THE 76ERS (5-7): Offense has been a significant issue with the Sixers as well. They missed a number of layups while shooting just 38.4 percent in a narrow loss to the Dallas Mavericks; add in 10 missed free throws in just 22 opportunities, and it’s clear they let the game get away. “We shot ourselves in the foot,” center Spencer Hawes told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I don’t know how many layups, free throws, a combination of the two we missed. But if you can’t make those, you don’t deserve to win.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Philadelphia claimed three of four meetings last season, including a 108-101 overtime decision in their previous encounter Jan. 18.

2. Gay averages 18.4 points on 49.7 percent shooting in 11 career games versus the 76ers.

3. Philadelphia rookie G Michael Carter-Williams has missed the last four games with a foot injury but may return Wednesday.

PREDICTION: 76ers 95, Raptors 92