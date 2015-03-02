Preview: Raptors at 76ers

Toronto is presented with a nice opportunity to break out of a dismal slide when it visits Philadelphia on Monday. The Raptors are mired in a season-high five-game losing streak that has pushed them to the brink of dropping out of the second spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race, but they have won seven straight over the lowly 76ers. However, Toronto missed out on a similar opportunity at New York on Saturday, falling 103-98 to the last-place Knicks.

All-Star guard Kyle Lowry was given the night off for the Raptors as he looks to get past a series of ailments and overcome a slump that has seen him shoot 27.8 percent over the last four games. Lowry had 21 points to help Toronto to a 91-86 win at Philadelphia on Jan. 23 and 18 points and 12 assists in a 100-84 triumph in the previous meeting nine days earlier. The 76ers, losers of six of their last seven, will have had little time to recover after dropping a 20-point decision at Indiana on Sunday night.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN2 (Toronto), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (37-22): While Saturday’s rest was designed to get Lowry back to his old self, Toronto may want to consider such an action for shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, even though he was sidelined for well over a month earlier this season. DeRozan was 3-of-15 from the floor against the Knicks and is shooting 33.7 percent over his last 12 games. The six-year pro shot 4-of-14 for eight points with three turnovers in the last meeting with the 76ers.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (13-46): In an otherwise difficult season Philadelphia has actually played pretty well at home as of late, winning five of its last seven and holding opponents to an average of 84.6 points in those five victories. The defense was largely there Sunday at Indiana but a scoreless stretch of nearly seven minutes to end the game turned a tight affair into a blowout. Among the bright spots was the second straight nine-point, nine-rebound effort for newcomer Thomas Robinson.

1. 76ers C Nerlens Noel has recorded a double-double in two straight games for the first time in his career.

2. Since making 7-of-10 3-pointers at Atlanta on Feb. 20, Raptors SG Lou Williams is 5-of-23 from beyond the arc over a four-game span.

3. Toronto has not lost six in a row since Dec. 3-12, 2012.

PREDICTION: Raptors 96, 76ers 90