Preview: Raptors at 76ers

The Toronto Raptors were the first team in the Eastern Conference to reach five wins, but a week later they remain stuck on that number. The Raptors will try to snap a sudden three-game slide when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Despite a combined 52 points from guards DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry, Toronto dropped a 111-109 decision at home against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. The Raptors’ bench was outscored 54-23 and the team as a whole - which entered the night ranked 25th in the league with 6.7 made 3-pointers per game - was 4-of-17 from long range, compared to 11-of-23 for the Knicks. The 76ers are one of two winless NBA teams after suffering a 111-88 pounding against Chicago on Monday, falling to 0-4 at home. Philadelphia was held to 88 points or fewer in three of its four losses against Toronto last season and has dropped eight straight meetings overall.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN (Toronto), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (5-3): While sustaining its loss to the Knicks, Toronto also announced that forward Terrence Ross was out indefinitely with ligament damage to his left thumb. That further saps a bench that pulled into the New York game ranked 27th in scoring (25.6 points) and 25th in shooting (39.2). Guard Cory Joseph is doing his part to lead the reserves, recording 12 points and eight assists in 27 minutes on Monday -- two games after he scored a season-high 19 points.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (0-7): Philadelphia has been hit hard by the injury bug already and could spend a second straight game without star forward Nerlens Noel (wrist). The second-year standout was absent for Monday’s loss, which opened the door for Richaun Holmes to make his first start, and the rookie responded with 11 points and a pair of blocks. Forward Robert Covington, who has been sidelined for the past four games with a knee ailment, could return as soon as this weekend.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. DeRozan scored 35 points - at the time a season high - in the last meeting with Philadelphia on March 2.

2. 76ers C Jahlil Okafor had 21 points and a season-high 15 rebounds against Chicago last time out.

3. Toronto was 11-8 in the second half of back-to-backs last season and is 1-0 this season.

PREDICTION: Raptors 97, 76ers 91