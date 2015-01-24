Lowry helps Raptors rally past 76ers

PHILADELPHIA-- In the end, the Toronto Raptors’ All-Star ascended.

Guard Kyle Lowry, named an All-Star starter for the first time in his nine-year career Thursday, scored 17 of his 21 points in the final 5:30, and backcourt partner Greivis Vasquez dropped in the go-ahead layup with 25.9 seconds left as the Raptors rallied to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 91-86 on Friday night.

“I just didn’t want us to lose tonight,” Lowry said.

Center Jonas Valanciunas contributed a key steal in the closing seconds for the Raptors (28-15), who erased a 77-68 deficit in the final minutes to win for just the fourth time in 12 games.

Forward Robert Covington had 18 points and center Nerlens Noel had 12 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Philadelphia (8-35), which dropped its fourth straight. The Sixers also learned earlier in the day that guard Tony Wroten, their leading scorer, is out indefinitely with a partially torn right anterior cruciate ligament.

Lowry was playing in his hometown and not far from where he had performed collegiately, at Villanova. He nailed three of his four shots in the closing minutes, all of them 3-pointers, and all eight of his free throws.

“I think my teammates were kind of counting on me, and we needed somebody to pick up the energy,” he said, “and I felt like it was my time to pick up the energy and go out there and do my job.”

He did all that and more, hitting one difficult shot after another. That included a 3-pointer from the left corner over the 6-foot-11 Noel.

“I just feel like we need every win we can get,” Lowry said. “We can’t let games like this slip away from us. That’s a hard-playing team, but we’ve got a bigger goal. We’ve got to make sure we continue to grow. It’s one of those games you look back on in April and say, ‘Damn, we gave that one up.’ ”

Toronto coach Dwane Casey, who saw his team fall into a 15-0 hole at the start of the game as well as face the late-game deficit, didn’t think it should have come down to Lowry’s heroics.

“I‘m glad we came back,” Casey said, “but we can’t rely on that if we are serious about competing in this league. ... We’ve got an air of complacency and I don’t like it. It’s everybody collectively. We have to come out with a better effort. We can’t come out and perform like that.”

Noel and forward Luc Mbah a Moute combined for all the points in a 13-0 fourth-quarter rush, giving the Sixers a 77-68 lead with 5:39 to play, but Lowry reeled off the next 13 Toronto points, and 15 in a 17-4 run that gave the Raptors an 85-81 lead with 1:15 left.

“Give him credit -- he made some tough shots,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said.

“I guess,” Noel added, “that’s why he’s an All-Star in this league.”

Sixers guard Michael Carter-Williams, who finished with 12 points, nine assists and four steals, answered with a 3-pointer, then swiped the ball from Lowry and went the distance for a layup, putting the Sixers ahead 86-85 with 42.1 seconds remaining.

Lowry missed a 3-pointer but Toronto guard/foward DeMar DeRozan chased down the long rebound, leading to Vasquez’s go-ahead layup. On the ensuing Philadelphia possession Carter-Williams drove the lane and tried to slip a pass to Noel underneath, but Valanciunas stole the ball.

Valanciunas’ two free throws with 10.6 seconds left gave the Raptors an 89-86 lead. Center Henry Sims missed a 3-point attempt, and Lowry made two more free throws to account for the final margin.

The Sixers rolled to their 15-0 lead courtesy of eight points from Covington, including two 3-pointers. Covington had two more triples as the Sixers built a 30-16 lead late in the period, but the Raptors began a 14-0 flurry that extended into the second quarter to tie the game, 30-30.

Ex-Sixer guard Lou Williams had six points in that run, as did Vasquez.

Toronto took its first lead of the night, at 35-33, on a 3-pointer by backup forward Patrick Patterson with 6:44 left in the second quarter. After seeing the Sixers edge in front, the Raptors notched 10 of the half’s final 12 points to seize a 48-41 lead.

Williams and Patterson had 10 points apiece in the half to top the Raptors. The Sixers, who were outscored 26-11 in the second quarter, were topped by Covington with 16.

The Raptors were still up by seven points late in the third quarter, 62-55, despite missing nine straight shots at one point in the period. The Sixers scored six of the last seven points, including a 3-pointer by reserve guard/forward Hollis Thompson, to cut the gap to 63-62 heading into the fourth quarter.

Toronto stretched its lead to 68-64 before the Sixers went on that 13-0 run featuring seven points by Mbah a Moute and six from Noel to go up 77-68 with 5:39 to play.

“I‘m so proud of the guys’ defensive effort in the second half,” Brown said. “I thought we put ourselves in position to win.”

NOTES: Raptors G Kyle Lowry became the third player in franchise history to be voted an All-Star starter on Thursday, joining F Chris Bosh (2007) and G/F Vince Carter (2000-04). Coach Dwane Casey said before the game that it’s a direct result of his club’s strong season. “If he was just playing and putting up numbers on a team that wasn’t in the playoff hunt,” Casey said, “then he wouldn’t probably have had the support and the votes. Fans, I don’t care if it’s Canada or wherever it is, want to be around winners, and want to vote for winners. And Kyle is a winner.” ... Sixers coach Brett Brown called word of the season-ending knee injury suffered by G Tony Wroten “disappointing news” but said the team had no timeline for his return, nor any plans at present to add a player to the roster. “We’ve had a lot of practice dealing with injured players, and he’ll reap the benefits of some of the things we’ve learned,” Brown said. G Michael Carter-Williams said the loss of Wroten “obviously hurts,” not only because of his production but the energy he brings. “Now we’ve got to find other ways to replace him, which is going to be hard,” Carter-Williams said.