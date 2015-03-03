DeRozan helps Raptors end skid with win over 76ers

PHILADELPHIA -- Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan missed six weeks earlier this season with a groin pull, and has struggled to regain his rhythm.

Monday night’s effort was definitely a step in the right direction, he said.

DeRozan scored a season-high 35 points as the Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-103 to snap a season-worst five-game losing streak.

“It helps a lot, confidence-wise and just overall,” said DeRozan, who shot just 33.7 percent over his previous 12 games, dropping his overall norm to a career-worst 38.5 percent. “It definitely helps, because you know what you’re able to do.”

DeRozan shot 12-for-24 from the floor to log his 31st career game of 30 points or more. Three of those games have come against the Sixers.

He missed 21 games while sitting out from the end of November to mid-January, his longest absence since becoming a pro in 2009.

“Just getting accustomed to playing night in and night out, my typical minutes and my style of play and everything, the rhythm was a little bit off,” he said.

“He’s missed some shots he normally makes,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said. “It’s a make-or-miss league. It’s about him making shots, seeing the ball go through the basket and getting a rhythm that way. The key now is consistency.”

Guard Lou Williams, an ex-Sixer, added 21 points off the bench for the Atlantic Division-leading Raptors (38-22), who rested All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, a Philadelphia native and product of Villanova University, for the second straight game. Eleven of Williams’ points came in the fourth quarter.

Backup forward Patrick Patterson had 15 points for Toronto.

Reserve point guard Ish Smith had career highs of 19 and nine assists to lead the Sixers (13-47), who fell for the seventh time in eight games despite shooting 52.6 percent and recording a season-high 32 assists on 41 field goals.

Center Nerlens Noel made all seven of his shots while scoring 17 for the Sixers, who were without forward Robert Covington (elbow) and guard Jason Richardson (knee).

“They are such a great isolation team,” Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said of the Raptors. “They have elite scorers, individual scorers. I feel like if we had more that we could throw at them, it may be better off.”

DeRozan scored 15 points as Toronto assumed a 26-18 lead late in the first quarter, but Smith and another Philadelphia reserve, forward Thomas Robinson, notched four apiece in an 8-0 spurt to tie it early in the second period.

The game was knotted five more times in the quarter, the last time at 46, but the Raptors closed the half on a 9-3 rush that included a three-point play by Williams and a 3-pointer by DeRozan. That gave Toronto a 55-49 halftime lead.

DeRozan finished the half with 18 points, while Patterson had 11. Smith topped Philadelphia with nine.

The Raptors continued to fight the Sixers off throughout the third quarter, moving to an 83-76 lead at the end of a period that saw DeRozan score seven points and reserve guard/forward Terrence Ross add six on a pair of 3-pointers.

The Sixers never drew closer than seven in the fourth quarter.

NOTES: Sixers C Nerlens Noel became the first Sixer to hit at least seven shots without a miss since Samuel Dalembert went 7 for 7 against Sacramento on Jan. 15, 2010. ... Toronto G Kyle Lowry remains out of the lineup with “multiple nicks and bumps and bruises and soreness and hurt,” coach Dwane Casey said. ... Sixers coach Brett Brown hopes to have F Robert Covington (elbow) back for Wednesday’s game at Oklahoma City. “That’s not a definite,” Brown said, “but it’s leaning more toward that than he’s out for a few games.” ... Brown was less certain about a return date for G Jason Richardson (knee). ... The Sixers announced earlier in the day that they had waived C/F JaVale McGee. “The move was done more because it was kind of the right thing to do, we felt, to give him the right opportunity to go play with a playoff team,” Brown said. ... Brown said he hopes to give rookie F Furkan Aldemir more action. “He’s just got to play,” Brown said. “He has to get on an NBA court. He does everything and then some to earn the right to play.” Aldemir had two points and two rebounds in 14 minutes Monday.