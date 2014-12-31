Blazers battle back, slip past Raptors in OT

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Even on nights when their shots aren’t falling, the Portland Trail Blazers pride themselves on being a tough out.

The Blazers used relentless defense to stay within striking distance, then finally struck with a flurry of 3-pointers to rally from a 13-point second-half deficit and beat the Toronto Raptors 102-97 in overtime Tuesday at the Moda Center.

Guard Damian Lillard scored 26 points and dished out nine assists as Portland (26-7) pulled out a ninth victory after trailing by double digits this season.

“Seems to be our trademark,” said Portland guard Wesley Matthews, who added 19 points and six rebounds. “Down double digits, at home? We’re not going to go anywhere. Credit to the guys in this locker room, the belief we have in each other, to continue to play basketball.”

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge collected 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Blazers, who won for the ninth time in 10 games.

Guard Kyle Lowry had 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Raptors (24-8), who lost for only the second time in 10 games.

“I love the way we competed, playing in a hostile environment,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said. “If you can play in that kind of environment the way we did tonight, you can compete in a lot of places.”

Portland won despite shooting 40 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent (12-for-36) from 3-point range. But that was a dramatic step up from the first half, in which the Blazers shot 36.4 percent and made two of 17 attempts from beyond the arc.

Toronto was even more challenged offensively, finishing with a 40.4 percent field-goal rate while making only four of 22 attempts (18.2 percent) from 3-point range.

The Blazers held only one lead -- at 3-2 -- until Aldridge knocked down a 20-foot jumper to push them ahead 87-85 with 1:36 left in regulation.

“I thought we had the game,” said Toronto guard Greivis Vasquez, who contributed 13 points off the bench. “We were up for 40 minutes, but you have to play well for 48 in a game like this.”

Toronto led 45-38 at halftime, but Lillard scored 18 of his points and Aldridge 15 of his after intermission.

The Raptors extended the advantage to 60-47 midway through the third quarter, and the difference was still 70-58 late in the period. Portland then went on a 17-7 run to draw within 77-75 with 6:24 to play.

It was back and forth from there until the end of regulation. Toronto forward Amir Johnson scored on a post-up to tie the game at 87-87 with 4.1 ticks left. After a timeout, Lillard airballed a driving layup, and it was on to overtime.

Toronto guard Terrence Ross opened overtime with a 3-pointer, but Lillard, Matthews and forward Nicolas Batum knocked down consecutive threes for a 96-90 Portland lead.

The Raptors closed the gap to 96-94 on forward Patrick Patterson’s put-back and Lowry’s back-door layup, the latter with 57.7 seconds left in the extra session.

After Toronto was called for a clear-path foul with 29.2 seconds remaining. Batum made one of two at the line for a 97-94 advantage with 23.2 seconds to play. Lillard hit a pair of free throws to make it 99-94 with 19.4 seconds left, but Lowry scored on a drive to cut the lead to 99-96 two seconds later.

Lillard sank one of two at the line to give Portland a 100-96 lead with 15.9 seconds remaining. Lowry then did the same at the other end to make it 100-97 with 12.4 seconds to go.

Portland center Joel Freeland’s dunk wrapped it up with 6.2 seconds left.

“It was a good one to end the year on,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “I was really pleased with the way we kept competing. For a long time, we were not shooting the ball well, but we put ourselves in a position to win. Showing our character and winning in overtime is something to be proud of.”

NOTES: Portland is 3-0 in overtime games this season and 13-3 in overtime affairs since Terry Stotts took over as coach in 2012-13. ... G Wesley Matthews made the Blazers’ first 3-point attempt of the game. Portland missed its next 14 attempts from beyond the arc before Matthews connected again late in the second quarter. ... Portland F LaMarcus Aldridge returned to the starting lineup after missing three of the previous four games with an upper respiratory illness ... The Blazers were without C Robin Lopez, who has missed eight games with a broken right hand. ... G DeMar DeRozan, who has sat out the last 16 games with a pulled groin muscle, is on the trip with the Raptors and is close to a return. “No timetable on it,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said. ... Also sitting out was G Landry Fields, who missed his fifth straight game due to a concussion. F Terrence Ross moved to guard in DeRozan’s absence, and F James Johnson started Tuesday night for the Raptors. ... Casey and Stotts coached together for seven years in Seattle and Dallas, helping the SuperSonics to the 1996 NBA finals and the Mavericks to the 2011 championship.