Preview: Raptors at Bobcats

The NBA schedule can be a bit of a roller-coaster at times - and the Toronto Raptors will find out first-hand Wednesday night as they face the host Charlotte Bobcats. One night after dropping a 104-95 decision to the two-time defending-champion Miami Heat, the Raptors get a bit of a reprieve against a Bobcats’ team that will likely find itself returning to the draft lottery. Charlotte earned its first road win of the season Tuesday, upending the New York Knicks 102-97.

Toronto hung around against the heavily favored Heat but a 12-0 Miami run to open the fourth quarter spelled the end for the Raptors, who have dropped 12 straight games to the champs. Head coach Dwane Casey will assuredly be preaching better ball-handling after Toronto turned it over eight times during Miami’s game-breaking run. The Bobcats have been surprisingly stout on the defensive end, but had their own turnover problems with 22 against the Knicks.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (2-2): Much was made in the offseason about the potential of an expanded role for second-year center Jonas Valanciunas. Through the first four games of the season, that hasn’t come to fruition: the Lithuanian big man has played more than 30 minutes just once despite staying out of foul trouble for the majority of his playing time. Valanciunas erupted for 18 points and nine rebounds against Miami but still played just 27 minutes.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (2-2): Charlotte small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has had to deal with being the guy drafted directly behind New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis - but the second-year New Jersey native is carving out his own niche. Kidd-Gilchrist was superb against the Knicks with 16 points and eight rebounds, both season highs. The 20-year-old shot just 32.3 percent in three games against the Raptors as a rookie.

BUZZER BEATERS:

1. The teams have split their last six meetings, with the home team winning each time.

2. Valanciunas averaged 14.7 points and eight rebounds in three games against the Bobcats last season.

3. Raptors SF Rudy Gay is shooting just 32.3 percent through four games.

PREDICTION: Raptors 96, Bobcats 91