Preview: Raptors at Bobcats

The Toronto Raptors squandered a big lead in Sunday afternoon’s home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers - but they won’t have much time to dwell on the defeat. Less than 24 hours after dropping a 112-106 decision to the Lakers, Toronto hits the road for a rare Monday matinee against the Charlotte Bobcats. While the Raptors look to climb above the .500 mark away from Toronto, the Bobcats eye their own bounce-back from a heartbreaking defeat against Miami.

Charlotte was on the verge of earning an enormous statement victory over one of the top teams in the league - but the Bobcats not only fell apart late, they also lost starting point guard Kemba Walker for up to two weeks with an ankle sprain. Despite the defeat, head coach Steve Clifford was upbeat. “We played a good game,” he said afterward. “I feel like we’re getting back to fighting, defending and staying in games. Hopefully that will help us going forward.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (20-19): Toronto’s reliance on the long-range shot has served it well during an outstanding run that has seen the team emerge as the best in the weak Atlantic Division. But the 3-point shooting let the Raptors down in the loss to Los Angeles; they shot just 9-of-30 from beyond the arc as the Lakers whittled away a 19-point deficit and pulled away late. Coach Dwane Casey was livid at his team throughout the collapse, but was more measured afterward, saying: “We didn’t get our defensive focus into the game all afternoon.”

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (17-25): With Walker set to miss his first action since entering the league in 2011, Charlotte finds itself in a strange situation - having to replace a guard that has emerged as one of the top all-around players at his position. Bench option Ramon Sessions will likely see the bulk of the action at point guard, with Jannero Pargo spelling him. Clifford isn’t concerned about how his team will fare with Walker on the sidelines, saying: “I feel a lot better about our team than a week ago. We showed the fight we were showing early in the year.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Charlotte has won both meeting between the teams this season, and three straight overall.

2. Raptors leading scorer DeMar DeRozan averages 14.3 points in 16 career games against the Bobcats.

3. Walker is the team leader in points (18.7), assists (five), steals (1.4) and minutes (35.7).

PREDICTION: Raptors 96, Bobcats 90