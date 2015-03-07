Hornets 103, Raptors 94: Al Jefferson recorded 23 points, 13 rebounds and five assists as Charlotte downed visiting Toronto for the sixth consecutive time.

Mo Williams also added 23 points to go along with seven assists for the Hornets, who have won four straight games. Gerald Henderson tallied 13 points and Cody Zeller had 12 points and seven boards for Charlotte, which went 18-of-20 from the free-throw line.

DeMar DeRozan led the way with 30 points for the Raptors, who have dropped seven of their last eight. Kyle Lowry tallied 25 points after sitting out the previous three games while Terrence Ross had eight points and seven assists in his first start since Jan. 8 for Toronto, which turned the ball over just five times.

Lowry and Ross buried back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Raptors within 68-67 but they trailed 77-71 heading into the fourth despite 15 third-quarter points from DeRozan. Charlotte held Toronto without a field goal for over five minutes in the fourth to pull ahead 91-75, and Zeller’s two-handed slam pushed the margin to 17 with 3:47 left as the Hornets cruised to their eighth straight home victory in the series.

Henderson connected from beyond the arc to give the Hornets a 21-10 lead before Jonas Valanciunas keyed a 14-4 run to cut the deficit to one heading into the second quarter. Charlotte knocked down its last five shots of the first half to go into the break on top 53-44 before DeRozan converted a three-point play as part of a 9-0 spurt to close the gap to 57-53.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jefferson has scored at least 22 points in seven straight meetings with the Raptors. … Lowry was assessed a flagrant foul 1 for shoving Lance Stephenson in the fourth quarter. … Charlotte F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist secured 11 rebounds to help the Hornets win the battle of the boards 56-32.