Raptors end drought in Charlotte with win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Toronto Raptors are tuning up for the postseason with a road stretch that could help the team build some toughness and character.

There were signs of that Wednesday night.

Guard DeMar DeRozan scored 18 points as the Raptors won for the first time in more than five years at Time Warner Cable Arena, routing the Charlotte Hornets 92-74.

“It’s some time to practice, some time together,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said of playing on the road. “That’s good for us because it gives us playoff-type games and opponents to go against.”

The Hornets are one of those teams trying to get into the playoff mix, but the latest result significantly reduced their chances. Charlotte sits three games out of the final playoff spot with four games remaining.

Guards Greivis Vasquez and Louis Williams scored 16 points each, forward Tyler Hansbrough had 12 and forward James Johnson added 11 for Toronto, which snapped a two-game skid.

It was a strong beginning to a four-game road stretch for the Raptors, who have clinched a playoff berth and are playing for positioning in the Eastern Conference.

“It felt good to get a win against this team at a critical time for us,” DeRozan said.

Guard Kemba Walker scored 15 points for the Hornets, who trailed 69-45 after three quarters and didn’t have enough firepower with an injury-reduced lineup. Guards Brian Roberts and Mo Williams added 10 points apiece.

“I think our team has stood for effort and professional play and I expect us to do that in the last four games,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said.

The Raptors lost their previous six games to the Hornets. Toronto broke an eight-game losing streak in Charlotte, where it hadn’t won since March 2010.

“It has been a tough matchup,” Casey said. “It’s a great opportunity for guys to step up and do their jobs without two starters.”

Hansbrough’s 12 rebounds allowed him to post his second double-double in as many games.

The Hornets showed their only signs of life by hitting seven 3-pointers in the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter. With that, they closed only within 85-70.

Clifford said it doesn’t make sense to bring back players -- a list that includes guard Lance Stephenson, forwards Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Cody Zeller and center Al Jefferson -- until they’re healthy enough to make a difference.

“Those guys want to keep trying to get better,” Clifford said. “They want to contribute.”

With a 19-21 home record, the Hornets are guaranteed to have a losing home mark with one home game remaining.

Even making only 14 of their first 33 shots from the field, the Raptors built a double-figure lead by midway through the second quarter.

It was 47-31 by halftime after the Raptors hit six 3-pointers.

The Hornets shot 31 percent from the field (13 of 42) in the first half.

Hornets guard Gerald Henderson limped off the court in the first quarter after banging knees with Hansbrough. It wasn’t nearly as dramatic as the contact between the two in their college years when Henderson (playing for Duke) bloodied Hansbrough (playing for North Carolina) on a hard foul near the end of one of their rivalry games.

Henderson returned for the second quarter, though he was charged with a technical foul in the second half.

Toronto center Jonas Valanciunas was limited in the first half by three first-quarter fouls, but that didn’t prevent some dominating stretches for the Raptors.

Toronto, which allowed a season-low 15 first-quarter points to Boston in its most recent game, matched that defensive effort when it held a 20-15 edge after the first quarter against Charlotte.

NOTES: The teams also meet to end the regular season next week. ... Toronto’s last eight games will be against opponents with losing records. The Raptors play Friday night at Orlando. ... Toronto played without G Kyle Lowry (back) and F Amir Johnson (knee). ... Charlotte G Lance Stephenson was out with a jammed toe suffered a night earlier at Miami. ... Hornets C Al Jefferson (knee) missed another game, though the team is hoping to have him back by the weekend. ... Toronto F James Johnson showed up with his hair dyed red. He told reporters before the game that the change was to celebrate the team’s spot in the playoffs. ... Charlotte has four games remaining, though only one more at home. Next, the Hornets go to Atlanta on Friday night.