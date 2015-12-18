Lin leads Hornets over Raptors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Nicolas Batum was sick, and Jeremy Lin provided just what the doctor ordered.

That was the story as the Charlotte Hornets outlasted the Toronto Raptors 109-99 in overtime Thursday night.

Lin stepped into the starting lineup in place of an ailing Batum and delivered a season-high 35 points, on a night when the Hornets blew a 16-point second-half lead but then dominated the final two minutes of overtime.

The five-year veteran guard hit 13 of 22 from the field, including a clutch 3-pointer that got the Hornets on track in overtime. The 35 points were three shy of his career high.

“I just tried to be aggressive,” Lin said. “We lose a lot of playmaking and versatility without Nic. He can do so many things. So my mindset was, ‘Hey, you’re going to go out there and you’re probably going to play a little more so be aggressive.'”

Guard Kemba Walker added 27 points, including nine in overtime, and afterward he smiled about this latest episode of Lin-sanity.

“That was a huge performance,” Walker said. “We really needed him to play at the level he played at, especially in the absence of Nic. It was a really clutch performance and I‘m really glad he chose tonight to get hot.”

The victory allowed the Hornets (15-10) to snap a two-game losing streak and bounce back from a dreadful 113-98 loss at Orlando Wednesday. The Hornets have now won five of their last seven.

“That was a really good win,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “Obviously, to play like we did (Wednesday) night and then bounce back, that’s terrific. That’s a good team we beat, and they had been here for three days. It wasn’t pretty there in the fourth quarter, but I thought we had a lot of guys make a lot of good plays.”

“This is a gutsy win,” Lin said. “We saw a lot of guys play with a lot of heart.”

The Hornets never trailed in regulation, but the Raptors scored the final seven points of regulation to force overtime at 90-90. They actually could have won it in regulation, as guard DeMar DeRozan hit a 35-footer on the final play, but it turned out the Raptors had called time out with 0.7 seconds remaining and the basket didn’t count.

“Well, that’s basketball,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said of the ill-fated time out.

The Hornets then outscored Toronto 13-3 in the final 1:30 of overtime, with guard P.J. Hairston’s 3-pointer giving them the lead for good at 99-96.

Lin played 47 minutes and Walker 44.

“That was as good as it gets there,” Lin said. “We both have nothing left in the tanks. I couldn’t have done it without him and I think vice-versa. We were just playing off each other. That’s the thing about him, he’s very unselfish so it’s easy to play with him. He helps me out just as much as I help him.”

The Raptors (16-11) shot just 36.1 percent from the field and guard Kyle Lowry struggled in particular. He was six of 29 from the field and three of 17 from 3-point range, finishing with 20 points. DeRozan led the Raptors with 31 points, forward Terrence Ross scored 17, and center Bismack Biyombo had eight points, 18 rebounds and seven blocked shots.

“They were playing at a different speed than we were,” Casey said. “I‘m proud of the way we competed late, but we didn’t compete early enough. It’s almost like we have to get hit in the teeth before we compete.”

Hairston added 14 points for the Hornets, and forward Marvin Williams finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

NOTES: Hornets C Al Jefferson served the second game of a five-game NBA suspension. He will be eligible to return for the Dec. 26 home game against Memphis. Jefferson previously missed six straight games with a strained calf. ... The Raptors continue to be without C Jonas Valanciunas (fractured hand) and F DeMarre Carroll (knee). ... The Raptors were coming off a 106-90 loss at Indiana Monday when they blew a 21-point lead. They came straight to Charlotte and spent Tuesday and Wednesday practicing here. ... The Hornets were playing their fourth back-to-back of the season after losing at Orlando Wednesday. They led the NBA in back-to-backs last season with 22 but this season they play only 15. ... The Hornets are now 2-0 in overtime games and 12-0 when they score 100 points or more this season. ... The Hornets will hit the road for two games, at Washington on Saturday and at Houston on Monday. ... The Raptors will close out this three-game road trip Friday at Miami.