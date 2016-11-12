Raptors blow lead, rally to defeat Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- DeMar DeRozan leads the NBA in scoring, and he was at his best when it mattered most on Friday night at the Spectrum Center.

DeRozan scored eight points in a 12-0 run in the final four minutes, and the Toronto Raptors were able to pull out a bizarre 113-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

The eight-year veteran finished with 34 points, virtually matching his league-leading average of 34.1 points per game. He has scored 30 or more points in seven of the Raptors' first eight games.

"No question, he took the game over," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. "They were trying to blitz and we wanted to go to him. He executed. He had some big-time buckets and converted. That's what we have to have out of him and Kyle (Lowry) in those important moments."

This was a bizarre game indeed. The Raptors led by 16 in the first half, but the Hornets roared back and led by 10 early in the fourth quarter behind the shooting of Kemba Walker, who finished with a season-high 40 points. But the Raptors dug deep, chipped away at that lead and then went on the 12-0 run with the game on the line.

"We're an experienced team at this point," DeRozan said. "A lot of us have got a lot of playoff experience now. We understand how to win, what it takes to win whether you're down or whether you're up. We thrive in moments like this, and that's what it came down to."

Toronto (6-2) has won two straight.

The Raptors also got 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists from Lowry, 12 points apiece from Jonas Valanciunas and Cory Joseph, and 10 points each from DeMarre Carroll and Lucas Nogueira. Valanciunas was returning after missing the previous two games with a leg contusion.

The Hornets (6-2) had a four-game winning streak snapped.

In addition to Walker's 40, which included seven 3-pointers, the Hornets got 18 points and 10 rebounds from Nicolas Batum, 12 points from Cody Zeller, 10 points and 13 rebounds from Marvin Williams, and 10 points from Roy Hibbert, who returned after missing the previous five games with a knee injury.

The Hornets led 102-97 after a 3-pointer by Williams with 4:11 left. DeRozan hit short jumpers on the Raptors' next two possessions, then Nogueira gave the Raptors the lead with a rebound follow. Lowry scored on a fastbreak to keep the rally going, and the DeRozan came back with two 18-footers to push the lead to 109-102 with 28.3 seconds left.

Joseph's two free throws with 9.9 seconds left ultimately sealed the win, with Walker hitting a meaningless 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to make the final margin two.

DeRozan said he welcomed the challenge to take matters into his own hands down the stretch.

"All I was thinking was, 'Win,'" DeRozan said. "Just win. As long as I know I'm out there trying to do whatever I need to do to win, I'm fine with it. That's just my mentality. I understand your teammates look to you, the coaches look to you, and this is what you work for, to be in that kind of position. I try to make the most out of it every time."

The Hornets missed seven straight shots and had one turnover in the 12-0 Toronto run.

"When you're up three at home, I don't care who you are playing, you score 29 (points in the fourth quarter), you've got to win that game," Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. "That's got to be a win. And so, we just weren't good enough defensively."

"We'll look at the film and see what didn't go right and try to clean some of that up," Williams said. "We have been playing really well. It's one loss and it hasn't happened in a while. So we just need to clean up some things."

NOTES: The Hornets were closing out a three-game homestand and were coming off a 104-98 win over Utah on Wednesday. ... The Hornets rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Jazz, marking the fourth time this season they have erased double-figure deficits to win. That leads the league. ... The Raptors were finishing up a two-game road trip after winning at Oklahoma City 112-102 on Wednesday. ... Raptors G DeMar DeRozan has now scored 30 or more in seven of the Raptors' first eight games. He became the first player since Michael Jordan in 1986 to score 30 or more in his first five games of the season. ... Raptors G Kyle Lowry came into the game leading the league in minutes played, averaging 38.8 per game. He played 35 minutes Friday night despite a stretch in foul trouble. ... Hornets G Jeremy Lamb missed his fifth straight game with a strained hamstring. ... Raptors G Terrence Ross returned after missing the OKC game with a sprained finger. ... The Raptors will return home to face New York on Saturday. ... The Hornets will hit the road for a showdown at Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.