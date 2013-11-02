Preview: Raptors at Bucks

The season is only two games old, but Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks already share a win over a common opponent — the Boston Celtics. One of them will earn a second victory Saturday when the Raptors visit the Bucks. Toronto defeated Boston 93-87 in its season opener Wednesday, while Milwaukee beat the rebuilding Celtics 105-98 on Friday.

The Bucks will be playing their home opener after beginning the season with games at New York and Boston. Milwaukee went 21-20 at home last season, though much of the roster changed during the offseason. Despite the new faces, one thing the Bucks hope does carry over is the franchise’s recent success against the Raptors — it has won the past 10 meetings.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, TSN (Raptors), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (1-1): Toronto is in the midst of four road games in a five-game stretch, and the team went just 13-28 away from home last season. Starters DeMar DeRozan (44 points), Rudy Gay (33), Kyle Lowry (27) and Amir Johnson (26) have scored in double figures in both games, but the Raptors needs one of their bench players to step up. None of the reserves has scored more than eight points in either game.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (1-1): Center Zaza Pachulia has been Milwaukee’s biggest surprise so far, totaling 33 points and 20 rebounds in the two games after coming over from Atlanta in the offseason. Other higher-profile acquisitions to the overhauled roster — O.J. Mayo, Caron Butler — have had less of an impact thus far. Unlike Raptors, the Bucks have seen a major contribution from the bench, which scored 66 points in the victory over the Celtics.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bucks have been outscored 119-78 in the first half.

2. Toronto hasn’t won in Milwaukee since Nov. 1, 2008.

3. Bucks PG Brandon Knight, who strained his hamstring two minutes into the opener, sat out against the Celtics and isn’t expected to play against the Raptors.

PREDICTION: Bucks 96, Raptors 95