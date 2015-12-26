Preview: Raptors at Bucks

One game in under interim coach Joe Prunty and the Milwaukee Bucks look like the best offense in the league. The Bucks will try to keep up that pace when the competition level jumps considerably as the Toronto Raptors pay a visit on Saturday.

Prunty, who is taking over for head coach Jason Kidd while he recuperates from hip surgery, watched as Milwaukee shot 60 percent from the field in a 113-100 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in his debut. “We all love Joe, man,” Bucks center John Henson told reporters. “He comes to work every day with a smile on his face, so this is big for him to get this win under his belt. We want to play hard for him, man, make him look good.” The Raptors come into Saturday’s meeting with 17 more wins than the 76ers and a defense ranked fourth in the league in opponents scoring (96.6). Toronto broke out of an offensive funk with wins in two of the last three games and is coming off a 103-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, TSN (Toronto), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (18-12): Toronto is using a three-day break around Christmas to take an assessment of the first third of the season and is not pleased despite sitting third in the Eastern Conference. “To be honest, it should be better,” Lowry told reporters. “We’re not satisfied. I’m not satisfied with what our record is. I think we should be a lot better.” Any perceived substandard performance is not due to the backcourt of Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, which is averaging a combined 43.6 points.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (12-18): Milwaukee will counter that Raptors backcourt with long-limbed defenders like Michael Carter-Williams and Giannis Antetokounmpo and should be able to keep pace at the other end. Antetokounmpo, Carter-Williams, Jabari Parker and Khris Middleton combined to go 36-of-45 from the field in Wednesday’s triumph. “Things are going really well for the team and everybody’s playing well and getting good looks, being aggressive,” Carter-Williams told reporters. “Everyone is sharing the ball with each other, and we’ve had some success.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Carter-Williams is 27-of-47 from the field in the last three games.

2. Toronto C Bismack Biyombo is averaging 15.8 rebounds in the last five.

3. DeRozan scored 27 points in a 90-83 home win over Milwaukee on Dec. 11.

PREDICTION: Raptors 106, Bucks 99