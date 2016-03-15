Preview: Raptors at Bucks

The recent switch in the role of Milwaukee standout Giannis Antetokounmpo has resulted in impressive dividends and the Bucks hope to receive another strong performance from the forward when they host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo was switched to “point forward” and having the ball in his hands has led to him delivering four triple-doubles in the past 11 games.

The 6-foot-11 Antetokounmpo has set a franchise record for triple-doubles in a season and has looked like a natural in his new role. “We spent a lot of time (practicing) it and he’s asked a lot of questions about the position,” Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said of Antetokounmpo. “He’s up for it. He wants to be a leader. He wants to be the best. What he’s done stat-wise since he’s taken over that position is off the charts.” Toronto was on a roll with nine wins in 11 games before suffering a 109-107 home loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday in a contest that left All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry frustrated. “Take the lesson of not being aggressive and that starts with me,” Lowry, who had 33 points, told reporters. “Starting the game off relaxed, not being aggressive and not being defensive-minded, so I take a little bit of that on me.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (44-21): The availability of center Jonas Valanciunas is uncertain after he left the Chicago contest in the first quarter with an injury to left hand. X-rays were negative on the hand, which happens to be the same one he fractured earlier this season and led to a 17-game absence. Coach Dwane Casey said “there’s nothing wrong with it” in regards to Valanciunas, who was playing well with four double-doubles in the previous five games.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (29-38): The 21-year-old Antetokounmpo was the 15th overall selection in the 2013 NBA Draft thanks to his athletic gifts and promise and he is rapidly becoming a superb player. “The Greek Freak” put together one of the top efforts of his career in Sunday’s 109-100 victory over the Brooklyn Nets when he had 28 points on 12-of-16 shooting to go with a career-best 14 assists, 11 rebounds and a career high-tying four steals. “At this point, when you see him every day, nothing he does surprises me,” Milwaukee center Greg Monroe told reporters. “He is physically gifted.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Raptors are 3-0 against the Bucks this season with an average winning margin of 15.7 points.

2. Milwaukee SF Jabari Parker scored 23 points against the Nets and has seven 20-point outings in the past 13 games.

3. Toronto All-Star SG DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points against Chicago and is averaging 30 during the past four contests.

PREDICTION: Raptors 109, Bucks 103