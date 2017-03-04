Preview: Raptors at Bucks

DeMar DeRozan seems intent on not letting a major injury to a fellow All-Star hurt the Toronto Raptors' chances for a strong finish. DeRozan will try to build off another outstanding performance when he and the Raptors continue a five-game road trip at the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

The dynamic guard, who saw running mate Kyle Lowry go down with wrist surgery late last month, had 32 points - including a critical late 3-pointer - to go along with a career high-tying 13 rebounds in Friday's 114-106 win at Washington, which had won 20 of its previous 22 home games and also topped the Raptors in Toronto two nights earlier. DeRozan is averaging 33.8 points on 50.9 percent and 7.2 boards in the last five games, helping the Raptors go 4-1 and pull virtually even with the Wizards for third place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks had their best offensive output since before the All-Star break in a 112-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo made 10-of-13 shots en route to 24 points as Milwaukee evened its home mark at 16-16.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One (Toronto), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (37-25): While DeRozan does his best to carry the team, backup Norman Powell is doing his part with 38 points in 41 minutes over the last two contests. The production has helped Toronto overcome back-to-back rough games for center Jonas Valanciunas, who combined for nine points on 4-of-14 shooting in the home-and-home set with the Wizards. The Raptors have won seven straight meetings with Milwaukee and Powell had 19 points while starting in place of an injured DeRozan in a 102-86 triumph in the previous meeting Jan. 27 in Toronto.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (27-33): Three reserves combined to pitch in 47 points while shooting 71.4 percent from the floor Friday night, led by big man Greg Monroe. The seven-year pro matched Antetokounmpo in the scoring column while finishing 11-of-15 from the floor and chipping in five assists, more than twice his season average. Antetokounmpo is averaging 26 points, eight assists and seven rebounds through the first three games against Toronto in 2016-17.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Raptors have won three in a row in the second half of back-to-backs.

2. Bucks G Matthew Dellavedova has scored 15 points in back-to-back outings following a three-game stretch in which he totaled seven points while shooting 3-for-22.

3. Toronto PF Serge Ibaka is averaging 16.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in five games since being traded from Orlando last month.

PREDICTION: Raptors 104, Bucks 100