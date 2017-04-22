Preview: Raptors at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are viewed as a team on the rise with a promising future but they appear intent on fast-forwarding their progress. Milwaukee aims to take a 3-1 series lead over visiting Toronto on Saturday after steamrolling the Raptors 104-77 in Game 3.

The sixth-seeded Bucks last won a playoff series in 2001 but are halfway to an upset of the third-seeded Raptors after putting on a whipping in which they led by 20 points after one quarter and held Toronto 30 first-half points. "They ambushed us," Raptors coach Dwane Casey told reporters. "There was no aspect of our game that we executed whatsoever." Toronto All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan missed all eight of his field-goal attempts, with that fact qualifying as one of the most impressive qualities of Milwaukee's solid victory. "The guys on the floor and on the bench support them, and the coaching staff has done everything to prepare them for this moment," Bucks coach Jason Kidd told reporters of his players. "It's up to them to be basketball players, and they're very comfortable with doing that. We try to keep things simple and have fun with it, and they do all the work."

TV: 3 p.m. ET, TNT, Sportsnet (Toronto), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS: Toronto was ice cold from the outset while shooting 33.8 percent from the field in the embarrassing effort, but All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry insisted the club can recover. "I still think we can win the series," Lowry said after Game 3. "It's a terrible feeling, the way we got our (rear) beat. Our confidence is not changed. We'll be fine." Casey promised there would be changes for Game 4 after his club - which played 20 postseason games last season - looked like novices against the Bucks.

ABOUT THE BUCKS: Shooting guard Khris Middleton scored 20 points in consecutive games as he provides complementary scoring help for All-Star small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The "Greek Freak" was 7-of-10 shooting while contributing 19 points and eight rebounds and is averaging 23.7 points and 10.3 rebounds. Antetokounmpo's play energizes a Milwaukee club that somehow got better after losing standout power forward Jabari Parker to a season-ending knee injury and saw its confidence grow with a 14-point road victory in Game 1.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. In their two victories, the Bucks have held the Raptors to an average of 80 points.

2. Milwaukee backup C Greg Monroe is averaging 16 points and 8.7 rebounds through three games.

3. Toronto C Jonas Valanciunas is just 9-of-24 shooting in the series.

PREDICTION: Bucks 107, Raptors 102