Raptors 97, Bucks 90: Rudy Gay had 18 points and a career-high 15 rebounds to help Toronto spoil Milwaukee’s home opener.

DeMar DeRozan scored 17 points and Kyle Lowry added 14 points for the Raptors, who snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Bucks with their first win in Milwaukee in five years. DeRozan and Lowry pulled down six rebounds apiece as Toronto outrebounded the Bucks 60-38.

O.J. Mayo had 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds off the bench for the Bucks, who couldn’t pull off their second consecutive fourth-quarter comeback after rallying to beat defeat the Celtics on Friday in Boston. Ersan Ilyasova scored 14 points and John Henson added 13.

Milwaukee started slowly in each of its first two games, and that didn’t change playing in front of the home fans. Gay and Lowry combined for 21 points as Toronto led by as much as eight points and held a 51-46 edge at halftime.

DeRozan scored seven points in the third quarter to help the Raptors push their lead to 77-65 entering the final period. The Bucks opened the fourth on a 17-6 run to pull within a point but missed five of six free throws down the stretch, and DeRozan and Amir Johnson hit big shots in the final minutes to help Toronto prevail.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Johnson and Landry Fields each scored 11 points for the Raptors. … Bucks PG Brandon Knight remained sidelined with a strained hamstring he suffered in the season opener. … Bucks C Zaza Pachulia, who tallied 33 points and 20 rebounds in the first two games, had six points and three rebounds.