Raptors end skid with win over Bucks

MILWAUKEE -- Still smarting from a last-second loss a night earlier, the Toronto Raptors weren’t about to let it happen again Monday night.

Toronto watched a 10-point second-half lead disappear but held on tight over the final minutes as the Bucks rallied late but fell just short, allowing the Raptors to escape the Bradley Center with a 92-89 victory, snapping a two-game losing streak.

“We needed to have a win tonight,” said point guard Kyle Lowry. “I think we did a good job handling the pressure.”

The Raptors shot 40 percent for the game but couldn’t buy a shot in the final quarter, hitting just 10 of 28 from the field and missing 7 of 8 3-point attempts.

But while the Bucks caught fire late, and shot 50 percent for the second half, Toronto clamped down over the final few minutes, forcing three Milwaukee turnovers during a four-minute scoring drought and managed to generate just enough offense when it mattered most.

Related Coverage Preview: Raptors at Bucks

“We had open shots,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “If we keep getting those shots, moving the ball like that ... they’re going to go in. We have too many good shooters for them not to go in.”

Point guard Kyle Lowry, forward Amir Johnson and shooting guard Terrance Ross combined to do most of Toronto’s late damage. The trio combined for 20 of the Raptors’ 24 points in the final quarter.

Ross, who was coming off the bench for just the first time this season, scored Toronto’s last two baskets; both of them coming after the Bucks had cut the lead to a point.

“He played well,” Casey said. “He came off the bench relaxed and with a lot of confidence. I thought when he came in in the first half, he got us jumpstarted. I don’t know if it’s going to be a permanent thing but I like the way he came in and played, especially on the defensive end.”

He finished with 16 on 7 of 12 shooting after averaging 5.3 points and shooting a combined 26 percent over his last six games.

“I don’t know what happened with the defense, but I kind of just got out in front of them,” Ross said.

Lowry went 8-for-25 from the field and was 1-for-9 from beyond the arc but finished with 18 points while Lou Williams chipped in 15.

Milwaukee cut its deficit to one early in the fourth when Knight found Ilyasova to make it 68-67 but Vasquez answered with a second-chance 3-pointer.

Ilyasova though, came back with a bucket and after a defensive stop, sunk two free throws to tie the game with 9:55 to play.

Shooting guard O.J. Mayo finally put Milwaukee on top with a 3-pointer at the 6:40 mark. Amir Johnson put Toronto back out front with an easy layup and Mayo again came through for Milwaukee, with a long jumper but the Bucks came up empty on their next four possessions while the Raptors went ahead by six.

Milwaukee wouldn’t make another field goal until a layup by Knight with 1:18 left, which made it an 86-85 game. The Bucks would cut the lead to one point twice more but Johnson’s wide-open dunk with 15 seconds to play slammed the door on the Bucks’ rally.

Mayo finished with 13 while point guard Brandon Knight scored 20 to lead the Bucks but missed what would have been the game-trying 3-point shot in the closing seconds.

“It was a wide-open shot,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “That’s all you can ask for. We had a great look and one of our best shooters shooting the ball. Unfortunately, it just didn’t go in.”

NOTES: Milwaukee signed C Kenyon Martin to a second 10-day contract Monday. Through Sunday, Martin had appeared in three games for the Bucks and averaged two points and one rebound. ... The Raptors have been held to under 100 points 10 times this season, and they failed to break the century mark in their last three contests, including Monday. ... With its win Monday, Toronto has now won the last six meetings with the Bucks, including the last three matchups in Milwaukee. ... In his first three games since returning to the Raptors lineup Jan. 14, SG DeMar DeRozan averaged 22.3 points while shooting 54 percent from the field. He missed 21 games after tearing his groin in late November. ... Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said he plans to gradually build up F Ersan Ilyasova’s minutes. Ilyasova returned to the Bucks last Wednesday after missing 19 of 20 games with a facial fracture and a concussion.