Big fourth quarter pushes Raptors past Bucks

MILWAUKEE -- In an attempt to find a silver lining, interim coach Joe Prunty suggested that the Milwaukee Bucks’ 111-90 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday afternoon at the Bradley Center was a lot closer than the final score indicated.

And while the Bucks did, in fact, lead by three points heading into the fourth quarter, any chance to hold off the Raptors disappeared quickly when Toronto opened the quarter with a 17-2 run and coasted to a second consecutive victory.

“I wouldn’t say the final score is indicative of how the game went,” said Prunty, who served as head coach for the second time since Jason Kidd underwent hip surgery expected to sideline him a month.

“It’s a 12-point game with three minutes to go; it could go to 20, it could stay at 12, it could go down to two or something like that. The problem started toward the end of the third.”

The Raptors made eight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including two each by forwards Luis Scola and Tyson Ross. Overall, they shot 65 percent from the field in the fourth quarter and 51.9 percent from the game while connecting on 13 of 29 3-pointers.

”We got stagnant there for a while,“ Toronto coach Dwyane Casey said. ”We stopped moving the basketball, we started going one-on-one, and you can’t beat very many teams in this league playing that way.

“Once the ball got moving, the offense got in rhythm, players got in rhythm, shooters got in rhythm, the rhythm passes. And that’s the way we have to play to be successful offensively. But bottom line is, we locked in defensively and we got eight straight stops down the stretch and that was the name of the game.”

Ross scored eight of his 18 points in the quarter and Scola also scored eight in the fourth to finish with 17 points.

Shooting guard DeMar DeRozan led Toronto with 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and point guard Kyle Lowry added 16 points and nine rebounds. Center Bismack Biyombo posted a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

“They’re such a well-disciplined team in protecting the paint,” Lowry said of the Bucks. “They double-team a lot with DeMar baseline and myself in the pick-and-roll. So we had to find ways to get our guys off, be decoys tonight. And I think we did a good job of it.”

DeRozan saved the Raptors late in the third quarter, scoring the Raptors’ final eight points.

Milwaukee had trailed the entire game and was behind 63-55 before an 11-4 run gave it a 68-67 lead after forward Jabari Parker found shooting guard Khris Middleton for a 3-pointer with 6:18 left in the quarter.

Milwaukee went ahead by six before DeRozan and the Raptors recovered. After Toronto’s big run to open the fourth quarter, the Bucks found themselves down 13.

“We were up seven at the under-three timeout, but we didn’t close out the quarter,” Prunty said, “We had a missed layup, a couple of missed assignments and all of a sudden the lead wasn’t what it could be or what it should be. That carried over into the fourth quarter and it just sort of snowballed from there.”

Middleton hit three 3-pointers and scored 10 of his team-leading 20 points in the third quarter.

Center Greg Monroe finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for his team-leading 15th double-double of the season and forward John Henson added 11 points off the bench for the Bucks, who hit 6 of 14 3-point attempts but shot just 42 percent from the field and gave up 22 points off 13 turnovers.

NOTES: Toronto C Jonas Valanciunas was unavailable Saturday and missed his 17th game because of a broken left hand. Valanciunas has been out since Nov. 11, but has returned to practice and could return to the lineup next week. ... Raptors SF DeMarre Carroll returned, but was moved to the bench and placed on a minutes restriction against the Bucks, as he continues to play through a sore right knee. ... Milwaukee is still without reserve G Jerryd Bayless, who hasn’t played since spraining his left ankle Dec. 4 at Detroit. ... Saturday marked the first game in a stretch of eight with five road games and all but one against teams with winning records. ... Toronto began the day only 2 1/2 games behind Cleveland for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. ... The teams met twice already this season, with the Raptors winning both games. Toronto has won eight of the last nine meetings with the Bucks.