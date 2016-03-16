Raptors bounce back to beat Bucks

MILWAUKEE -- Coming off a disappointing loss that snapped a three-game winning streak, Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey wanted to see his team bounce back Tuesday night against Milwaukee.

To do that would take some extra effort, though; Toronto had to go into the game without center Jonas Valanciunas, who suffered a hand injury Monday, and shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, who sat out as Casey tried to limit minutes during a stretch of four games in five days, leaving Norman Powell and Bismarck Biyombo to take over.

But Casey got what he wanted as Powell scored 17 points and Biyombo added 12 with 13 rebounds as the Raptors easily dispatched the Bucks, 107-89.

“That’s what this league is all about; doing your job,” Casey said. “Our guys were very professional tonight.”

While Biyombo and Powell handled their fill-in roles, point guard Kyle Lowry set the tone, scoring 20 of his 25 points in the first half, as the Raptors took advantage of a punchless Milwaukee second unit.

“It just shows how much depth we have on the bench, when your star player can have a rest game and we still have a dominating game like that,” Powell said.

Lowry’s 3-pointer gave Toronto a 5-point lead with 6:33 to play in the half when Bucks coach Jason Kidd went back to his starters, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had scored seven with five rebounds and three assists in the first quarter.

That group managed to cut the deficit to 52-49 at the half but Toronto opened the third on an 8-0 run to go up 11 and shot 60 percent from the field to take an 81-66 into the fourth.

The Bucks made only six of 22 shots in the third quarter and trailed by as many as 23 down the stretch.

“The ball didn’t move,” Kidd said. “I think we got a little frustrated. We have to do a better job shooting outside the paint. I think we only made nine shots outside of the paint. I think they made more 3’s than we made shots outside of the paint. We have to shoot the ball better. Our strength is inside the paint, but when you are getting shots blocked or they are packing the paint to dare you to shoot, you have to be able to shoot those shots with confidence. We just didn’t do that tonight.”

Milwaukee shot 44.2 percent for the game and only turned the ball over seven times but went 2-for-13 from beyond the arc. The Raptors knocked down 14 of 29 from long range and sank 47 percent of their field-goal attempts overall.

“We did a good job of moving the ball side-to-side and zinging it,” Casey said. “Kyle coming off pick-and-rolls, they were committing two to him, we were able to burn them on the week side and guys took advantage of it.”

With the game in hand, Casey was also able to rest Lowry in the final quarter.

“We haven’t had a chance to do that very much this year,” Casey said. “So to give he and DeMar and now JV some rest like that, it was very important for us.”

Jabari Parker and Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 18 points each. Antetokounmpo also added 12 rebounds and fell one assists shy of recording his fifth triple-double of the season.

“We’re a young team,” Antetokounmpo said. “When we see the other team getting a lead we think that we can do it by ourselves. That’s when the problems really start. We start taking forced shots and don’t move the ball or run our offense. I think we did that in the third quarter. We weren’t calm. That’s why they got the lead.”

The loss snapped Milwaukee’s three-game losing streak.

NOTES: Bucks F John Henson returned to action Tuesday night, scoring four points with a rebound in six minutes of work. Henson had missed Milwaukee’s previous 20 games because of a sore back. “The healing process took a bit longer (than we expected),” coach Jason Kidd said. “I don’t know if we thought it would be this serious.” Henson appeared in 42 games before the injury, averaging 6.8 points on 59.1 percent shooting with 3.9 rebounds. ... The Raptors swept the four-game season series with the Bucks and have now won five in a row in Milwaukee.