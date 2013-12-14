Preview: Raptors at Bulls

While the Toronto Raptors are adjusting to a new-look roster, the Chicago Bulls just want to get back to being their old selves. The Raptors held off visiting Philadelphia 108-100 on Friday with three newcomers suiting up and can match their longest winning streak - two games - with a victory at Chicago on Saturday. The Bulls picked up a much-needed road win Friday when Mike Dunleavy banked in a game-winning 3-pointer in a 91-90 victory at Milwaukee.

The victory over the Bucks was only the third win in 12 games for Chicago, which has been ravaged by injuries and is looking for its first back-to-back wins since a five-game streak from Nov. 8-18. “You’ve got to be able to take a punch in this league and you’ve got to come right back and deliver one,” Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters . “I thought our team showed a lot of fight.” Chicago won the first of four meetings this season, 96-80 on Nov. 15 in Toronto.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN (Toronto), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (8-13): Toronto is in the process of retooling its rotation following this week’s trade that sent Rudy Gay to Sacramento and netted guard Greivis Vasquez and forwards Patrick Patterson and John Salmons in return. The trio of newcomers combined for 20 points against the 76ers. Toronto may not be done dealing yet as trade rumors surround point guard Kyle Lowry now that Vasquez is in town, and it will be telling to see how much Vasquez cuts into Lowry’s playing time as he gets acclimated to his new team.

ABOUT THE BULLS (9-12): The Bulls got one key player back Friday with Jimmy Butler returning after an 11-game absence with a toe injury, and they could have Luol Deng (Achilles) back in the lineup against Toronto. Butler scored 16 points and center Joakim Noah recorded season highs for points (21) and rebounds (18) as the Bulls began to look something like the playoff team they were expected to be. “You could see (Noah‘s) rhythm coming offensively,” Thibodeau told reporters. “Defensively, he’s been terrific from the start of the season, but offensively, you can see his timing is back.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Raptors F Tyler Hansbrough (shoulder) returned Friday after missing two games but was limited to two points and one rebounds in nine minutes.

2. Deng had scored 20 or more points in a career-best six straight games before missing the last four contests.

3. Toronto F Chuck Hayes, also acquired from the Kings, is unlikely to play before Wednesday at Charlotte while he awaits baseline cardiac testing needed because he displayed an abnormality in 2011.

PREDICTION: Bulls 96, Raptors 93