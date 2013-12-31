Preview: Raptors at Bulls

It’s hard to figure which is the more surprising development - that the Toronto Raptors are the Atlantic Division leaders through the opening third of the season, or that they have a winning road record over that same stretch. Toronto looks to expand on its division lead Wednesday night as it visits the Chicago Bulls. The Raptors are coming off a home-and-home sweep of the New York Knicks, while Chicago held off Memphis 95-91 on Monday.

A big reason for Toronto’s surprising success has been its play away from the Air Canada Centre. The Raptors went just 13-28 on the road a season ago, but are 8-7 so far this season with stunning victories in Dallas and Oklahoma City already on the resume. Chicago has traditionally been a difficult place for opposing teams to play, but the Bulls are an underwhelming 7-6 there so far in 2013 and fell 105-83 at home to Dallas over the weekend.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN2 (Toronto), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (13-15): The moment Toronto dealt small forward Rudy Gay to the Sacramento Kings, experts figured point guard Kyle Lowry - a pending free agent - was the next to go. But the way Lowry has played for the Raptors so far this month, they might almost be better off trying to re-sign him themselves. The 27-year-old Villanova product has been a revelation, averaging 18.7 points and 8.2 assists while shooting a blistering 90.2 percent from the free-throw line in 13 December games.

ABOUT THE BULLS (12-17): While the Raptors continue to roll with Lowry rather than deal him away for draft picks or depth, a guard they jettisoned earlier in the season has found a meaningful role with the Bulls. D.J. Augustin has been pressed into service with Derrick Rose (torn meniscus) out for the season, and the journeyman has shown flashes of the skill that made him the ninth overall pick in 2008. Augustin shot just 2-of-8 from the field but finished with 10 points and a team-high nine assists off the bench.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams have split their previous six meetings, with the road side prevailing four times over that span.

2. Lowry averages 11.6 points and 5.6 assists in 14 career games versus the Bulls.

3. The Bulls are just 1-5 so far this season in the second half of a back-to-back.

PREDICTION: Raptors 95, Bulls 90