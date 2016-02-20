McDermott powers Bulls past Raptors

CHICAGO -- Fred Hoiberg, the Chicago Bulls coach, pulled aside second-year forward Doug McDermott for a pep talk before Friday’s game.

“I just told him how much I believed in him,” Hoiberg said.

McDermott took his coach’s confidence to heart. Hours later, the former first-round pick from Creighton scored a career-high 30 points to lead the Bulls to a 116-106 win over the Toronto Raptors.

McDermott shot 13 of 17 from the field and four of five from beyond the arc. He shattered his previous career high of 18 points, which he set Nov. 9 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Obviously, coach showing that he has confidence in you means a lot as a player,” McDermott said. “That shows the kind of coach he is. He can relate to me in some ways because (he played a) similar game when he was in the league. He just gave me confidence going into tonight.”

Guard Derrick Rose scored 26 points and center Pau Gasol added 18 points and 11 rebounds as Chicago (28-26) snapped a five-game losing streak.

Guard Kyle Lowry had 27 points and eight assists to lead the Raptors. Center Jonas Valanciunas contributed 25 points and 12 rebounds. Guard DeMar DeRozan added 22 points for Toronto (35-18), which dropped its second straight game.

Chicago posted its eighth consecutive win against Toronto and improved to 3-0 against the Raptors this season.

Toronto coach Dwane Casey said defense was the difference. Chicago shot 51.6 percent (48 of 93) from the field, compared with 43.2 percent shooting (38 of 88) for the Raptors.

“We had no defensive disposition at all,” Casey said. “If we think we’re going to go anywhere playing like that, we’re kidding ourselves. You can put it on anything you want to put it on: All-Star break, focus, concentration. There’s no excuse for it.”

McDermott took charge in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 points in the final 12 minutes. On back-to-back possessions, he drove the baseline for a dunk and buried a 3-pointer from the left corner to increase the Bulls’ lead to 12 points with 8:38 remaining.

Toronto rallied to trim the deficit to 105-103 on a jump shot by forward Patrick Patterson with 3:30 to go. The Bulls responded with a driving layup by Rose and a 3-pointer by McDermott.

Hoiberg praised Rose for his patience running the offense and McDermott for his decision-making.

“He did a little bit of everything,” Hoiberg said of McDermott. “He looked like Doug McDermott from his Creighton days. When Doug is knocking down shots out there, everything looks a little better. They’ve got to hug him out there, and it opens up the driving lanes for Derrick.”

Chicago entered the fourth quarter with an 89-81 advantage after outscoring Toronto 37-23 during the third quarter. Rose capped a 16-2 run midway through the third quarter with back-to-back baskets. The Raptors missed all five of their 3-point attempts during the third quarter.

Toronto led 58-52 at halftime after leading by as many as 13 points early in the second quarter. Bulls forward Bobby Portis scored the final four points of the first half to trim the deficit to six.

After Raptors guard Cory Joseph missed a jump shot, Bulls guard E‘Twaun Moore grabbed a rebound and heaved a pass to Portis for a breakaway dunk with 0.8 of a second remaining in the first half.

Lowry said he and his teammates could not afford to relax with a lead.

“We just need to finish quarters better,” Lowry said. “Tonight, we finished all of them slow. We just have to worry about having defensive intensity for 48 minutes. I think communication is the big thing.”

A 21-6 run helped Toronto to gain a 35-24 lead at the end of the first quarter. DeRozan, Lowry and Patterson hit three consecutive 3-pointers to help the Raptors grab the early lead.

NOTES: G Justin Holiday joined the Bulls but was not available to play because his physicals were not completed before the game, coach Fred Hoiberg said. Chicago acquired Holiday from the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday as part of a three-team trade that included the Utah Jazz. Holiday, 26, averaged 2.4 points in 26 games for the Hawks this season. ... Raptors F James Johnson returned to the lineup after missing the previous four games because of a sprained left ankle. ... Bulls G E‘Twaun Moore started his 10th consecutive game. Moore, 26, started three games during the previous two seasons. ... Raptors coach Dwane Casey said he conducted the first two practices after the All-Star break as a two-day minicamp. “The players get into it and enjoy it,” he said.