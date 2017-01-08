Butler's big night helps Bulls slay Raptors

CHICAGO -- By now, Jimmy Butler's Chicago Bulls teammates know what to expect when a game is hanging in the balance.

If there's a big shot to be taken, Butler will likely be the one to take it.

So after the Bulls erased a 19-point deficit to force overtime Saturday night against the Toronto Raptors, Butler again stepped into a familiar role and put the Bulls on his back.

Butler scored 42 points, the last of which came on a step-back, turnaround 3-point field goal with 17.3 seconds left in overtime, as the Bulls rallied for a 123-118 victory. The offensive output was Butler's second 40-plus point effort this week after he scorched the Charlotte Hornets for 52 points in a victory.

And has become the trend this season, Butler played the role of closer.

"It's just basketball," Butler said. "When (coach) Fred Hoiberg says, 'Hey, get the ball to Jimmy, you better do something with it."

But as productive as Butler was for the Bulls (19-18), the star guard had plenty of help. Dwyane Wade scored 20 points for Chicago, which won its third straight game and 10th consecutive contest against the Raptors.

Doug McDermott scored 17 points off the bench while Nikola Mirotic poured in 12. Jerian Grant's two free throws with 10.6 seconds remaining in overtime finished off a win that seemed so unlikely earlier in the second half.

"We won," Butler said. "That's all we want to do here. We did what we were supposed to do. It didn't look like that earlier, but in the end, we (won)."

Before Butler's late 3-pointer, McDermott sparked the Bulls in overtime after Chicago used a 17-2 scoring run in the fourth quarter to erase a double-digit lead. McDermott hit three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point shot attempt. McDermott then gave Chicago a 116-111 lead with 2:16 remaining in overtime with a driving dunk off a Butler assist.

The Bulls and Raptors (24-12) had a chance to win at the end of regulation. With the game tied at 107, Wade missed a twisting runner in the lane before Toronto moved quickly up court. But DeMar DeRozan, who scored a team-high 36 points for Toronto, missed a seven-foot jumper and Kyle Lowry, who scored 27, couldn't get his rebound jumper attempt to fall as the buzzer sounded.

Extra time was all Chicago and Butler needed.

"We didn't execute -- we missed a lot of shots that we normally make," Raptors coach Dwane Casey said.

Wade's dunk off a Butler assist gave the Bulls their first lead of the second half and capped a 14-0 Chicago scoring run. After the Raptors responded to the tie the game at 101, Mirotic hit a 3-point field goal from the corner to again put the Bulls on top.

Before Chicago's fourth-quarter surge, Toronto had maintained a double-digit lead throughout the second half and led by 17 just more than four minutes into the third quarter. A pair of DeRozan free throws with 3:42 remaining in the third quarter gave the Raptors an 82-63 lead before the Bulls drew to within 12 by the start of the fourth.

That's when Butler and the Bulls made their move.

"The way we hung in there, found some fight after being stuck in mud for the first half and half the third quarter, we came out and stuck with it," Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg said. "We played one possession at a time and that's what you have to do when you climb you're way back in."

And after the Bulls made their run late in the fourth quarter, Butler took over and assumed the heroic role that he has become known for among his teammates.

"Everyone knows now -- there's no doubt about it," Wade said. "There's a swagger about him -- he wants it."

NOTES: Raptors F Patrick Patterson missed his fourth straight game with a strained knee. He did not participate in the morning shootaround. Patterson, who last played Dec. 29, remains day-to-day. ... Raptors coach Dwane Casey does not address trade rumors with players. "I don't think it's necessary because I haven't heard of any of the stuff I read in the papers," Casey said. "So I'm sure if there was any truth to any of it, I would have heard of it." ... Bulls rookie G Denzel Valentine missed his second straight game with an ankle sprain he sustained Jan. 2 against Charlotte. Valentine practiced Friday and is doing "well," coach Fred Hoiberg said. ... The Bulls recalled F Bobby Portis from its NBA Development League affiliate -- the Windy City Bulls -- after Portis had 32 points and nine rebounds in 38 minutes on Friday in a 113-102 victory over the Westchester Knicks.