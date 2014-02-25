Preview: Raptors at Cavaliers

A favorable schedule has led to favorable results for the Atlantic Division-leading Toronto Raptors, who will look to continue their strong run with a rare road game Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Toronto went 5-1 over a six-game stretch in which it played five times at the Air Canada Centre, and returns home for three straight following Tuesday’s tilt in Cleveland. The Cavaliers seek revenge after dropping a 98-91 decision in Toronto last Friday night.

Cleveland will need to find a way to contain Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas if it hopes to get some payback Tuesday. Valanciunas was dominant in their previous meeting, racking up 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and adding eight rebounds and a pair of blocks in just 29 minutes of action. Valanciunas will likely see more of new Cleveland center Spencer Hawes, who played 26 minutes in his Cavaliers debut Friday but should get more playing time moving forward.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN (Toronto), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (31-25): After playing one of the league’s most challenging schedules over the first 30 games of the season, the Raptors will coast to the finish like no other team in the league. Toronto will play just eight of its final 26 games against teams with winning records - and 14 of those 26 games will be played at home, giving the Raptors a decided edge in the battle for third place in the conference and homecourt advantage in the first round. The end of the regular season sees Toronto face New York twice, Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Detroit.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (22-35): While Toronto looks to be in cruise control on the way to a top-four seed, the Cavaliers are in the fight of their lives for an East playoff spot - and things aren’t looking good at the moment. More than two-thirds of the teams Cleveland will play the rest of the way are presently in a playoff position - and if that weren’t bad enough, the Cavaliers are a banged-up unit. Anderson Varejao will miss Tuesday’s game with a sore back, while guards Dion Waiters (hyperextended left knee) and C.J. Miles (left ankle sprain) are also on the mend.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams have split their last six meetings, with the home team prevailing in the previous three.

2. Raptors PG Kyle Lowry averages 8.5 points and 5.2 assists in 13 career games against the Cavaliers, six of them starts.

3. Toronto is 7-4 against Central Division foes - the only team in the Atlantic Division with a winning record against them.

PREDICTION: Raptors 102, Cavaliers 93