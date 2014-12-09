Preview: Raptors at Cavaliers

Toronto was unable to end Cleveland’s losing streak at home Friday but gets another crack at the surging Cavaliers on the road Wednesday night. Behind Kevin Love’s fifth straight double-double and a season-high 26 points off the bench from Dion Waiters, Cleveland rolled to a 110-88 win at Brooklyn on Monday, stretching its winning streak to seven. The Cavaliers have won by an average of 16 points during the run, their longest since an eight-game stretch near the end of the 2009-10 season.

The Raptors rebounded from their 105-91 loss to Cleveland last week with an overtime victory against Denver at home Monday. Louis Williams poured in 26 points off the bench in the 112-107 final as Toronto improved to 3-2 since losing DeMar DeRozan to a groin injury. LeBron James had 24 points and a season-high 13 assists to lead the Cavaliers in Friday’s encounter while Amir Johnson broke out for a season-high 27 points to pace the Raptors.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Ohio (Cleveland), TSN (Toronto)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (16-5): Williams had a career-high 36 points in a 110-93 win at Cleveland on Nov. 22, which was also the Cavaliers’ last loss. In the process, he nailed all 15 of his free throws for the league’s second-ranked foul-shooting unit, which was a phenomenal 38-of-42 in the victory. Kyle Lowry, who was 11-for-12, is averaging 26 points and 9.6 assists since DeRozan went down.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (12-7): Cleveland has lacked depth and consistent production from its reserves all season, but Monday’s contest offered up promise in that department. While Waiters erupted in his best effort of the season, Tristan Thompson had 14 points and 12 rebounds and James Jones made 4-of-5 3-pointers, part of a 59-point showing from the bench. In addition, shooting guard Matthew Dellavedova made his return following a 14-game absence due to a knee injury, providing another body that can help spell stars James, Love and Kyrie Irving.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Love is averaging 20 points and 11.6 rebounds during his string of double-doubles.

2. Toronto’s starters were 1-for-16 from 3-point distance against Denver, while its reserves went 8-for-17.

3. James needs three 3-pointers to surpass Mark Price (802) and become the franchise’s all-time leader.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 104, Raptors 96