Preview: Raptors at Cavaliers

Before beginning their longest road trip of the season, the surging Cleveland Cavaliers look to stay hot at home when they welcome Toronto to town on Monday night. The Cavaliers picked up a 104-79 win over Orlando on Saturday to extend their current winning streak to three and their home winning streak to five.

LeBron James scored 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting for Cleveland, which is 14-1 at home but will play six straight away from Quicken Loans Arena beginning Wednesday in Washington. Kyrie Irving added 13 points and five assists in his fifth game since returning from knee surgery and Kevin Love chipped in 10 points and 13 rebounds. “They know what they can be when they’re all healthy and playing together,” Cavaliers coach David Blatt told reporters of his star trio. “I think it gives them the kind of confidence and the kind of energy to be out there playing that way together. It’s a good sign.” The Raptors are coming off a 115-113 loss to Chicago on Sunday and are beginning a five-game road trip of their own.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One (Toronto), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (21-14): Toronto entered Sunday as one of the better second-half teams in the league (+3.9 scoring margin) and at the top of the list when it came to the fourth quarter (+2.8), but it had no answer down the stretch for Bulls guard Jimmy Butler, who scored a team-record 40 points after intermission. DeMar DeRozan led the way in the loss with 24 points while Kyle Lowry had 22 and 10 assists. Those two combined for 47 points to lead the Raptors to a 103-99 win over the Cavaliers in the previous meeting Nov. 25.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (22-9): Irving has been on a minutes restriction but has played just twice since Christmas and is nearing the point where Blatt can give him more time, especially after seeing Irving survive a head-first dive for a loose ball against Orlando that caused a tiny scare on the Cleveland sidelines. “There was a gasp of air but not only my teammates and staff but also everyone in the building and for me, too,” Irving told the media. “That was one of those moments we all talk about as athletes when you come back from surgery and you’re like, ‘That was the moment for me.’ That was the one. I was OK, I‘m good.” The Cavaliers are giving up 88 points on 40.4 percent shooting over their last 10 games (8-2).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Toronto entered Sunday tied for sixth in the NBA in foul shooting (79.3 percent). Cleveland ranked 26th (71.9).

2. James is averaging 27.8 points, 7.6 assists and 7.2 rebounds in 43 career games against the Raptors.

3. Cavaliers PF Tristan Thompson has at least 10 rebounds in six of his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 107, Raptors 99