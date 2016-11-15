Preview: Raptors at Cavaliers

If there is any player challenging LeBron James for the title of best in the Eastern Conference over the first few weeks, it's Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan. The star scorer will try to help the Raptors avenge a previous setback when they visit James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

DeRozan leads the NBA in scoring at an average of 34 points and put up 32 at home against the Cavaliers on Oct. 28, but Cleveland came away with the 94-91 victory. The Cavaliers knocked off Toronto in seven games in the Eastern Conference finals last season and it looks like the two teams are the class of the East again while sitting atop their respective divisions. Cleveland is thriving from beyond the 3-point arc and set an NBA record by making double-digit 3-pointers in nine straight games to begin the season when it knocked down 14 in Sunday's 100-93 win over Charlotte. The Raptors, and DeRozan in particular, spend less time beyond the arc but still find ways to put up points and are averaging 114.3 points during a three-game winning streak.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBATV, Sportsnet (Toronto), FSN Ohio (Cleveland)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (7-2): DeRozan scored 33 points in Saturday's 118-107 win over the New York Knicks and attempted only one 3-pointer - and made it. The 27-year-old is a throwback among shooting guards in the modern NBA, averaging 1.6 3-point attempts, but still dominates by knocking down midrange jumpers and shooting an average of 10 free throws at an 81.1-percent clip. DeRozan got some help on Saturday from fellow guard Norman Powell, who started and logged a season-high 29 minutes while scoring 19 points.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (8-1): Cleveland can fire away from beyond the arc and makes an average of 13.2 3-pointers while connecting on 37.1 percent of its attempts. "We have a lot of great shooters," Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue told reporters. "I think we can even make more shots. I think we’re missing a lot of open shots that we normally make. It’s going to come once the season gets going. I think our shots will come along a lot better." Channing Frye came off the bench to knock down 6-of-12 from beyond the arc in Sunday's triumph.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Cavaliers F Kevin Love recorded four straight double-doubles.

2. Toronto C Lucas Nogueira is 15-of-17 from the floor in the last four games.

3. Cleveland SG J.R. Smith (ankle) sat out Sunday and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 101, Raptors 93