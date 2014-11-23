Raptors rally vs. Cavs for fourth win in a row

CLEVELAND -- Just when it looked like the Cleveland Cavaliers finally had found the light, guard Lou Williams cut the power.

Now the team picked by many to win its first championship is instead battling a four-game losing streak, the longest LeBron James has endured in four seasons.

Williams scored a career-high 36 points off the bench and the Toronto Raptors rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat the Cavs 110-93 Saturday night and win their fourth straight, leaving the Cavs with more questions than answers.

“We’re a very fragile team right now,” James said. “(If) any little adversity hits us, we shell up. This isn’t even the lowest this is going to get for us.”

James explained the lowest point would come in the NBA Finals if the Cavs blow a big fourth-quarter lead or lose three straight games to lose the series. But at 5-7, they’re a long ways from dreaming about the Finals.

Coach David Blatt, whose past championships in the Euroleague are plentiful, couldn’t even find a similar scenario throughout his 33-year career to compare to what the Cavs are now facing.

“Haven’t had a losing record in my career,” Blatt said, “and will not have one here.”

James had 15 points and 10 assists, forward Kevin Love had 23 points and seven rebounds, and guard Kyrie Irving had 21 points and six assists for the Cavs, who came out with tremendous energy in the first quarter but fizzled as the game progressed.

“I‘m very optimistic. I‘m very positive, more positive than I thought I would be right now,” James said. “It’s still too early for me. I can’t be negative at all. Once I crack, then it trickles down to everyone else. I’d never do that to these guys.”

Williams brought the Raptors back when he scored 14 points in the second quarter, turning a 26-8 first-quarter deficit into a 56-54 lead at halftime. They extended the lead to 19 in the second half, handing James his first four-game losing streak since his first season in Miami, when the Heat lost five straight after the All-Star break.

“I just wanted to create scoring opportunities and be aggressive,” Williams said. “Whoever has the hot hand, that’s who we look for on this team.”

One night after pounding the Milwaukee Bucks by 42 points, the Raptors shot just 29 percent (6-for-21) in the first quarter. But they quickly came roaring back.

Guard Kyle Lowry had 23 points and eight assists, guard DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and five rebounds and the Raptors improved to an Eastern Conference-best 11-2. Thanks to Williams’ big night, the Raptors’ bench outscored the Cavs 55-19.

“He’s a longtime scorer and he’s done this his whole career,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said of Williams. “Lou’s onslaught started a chain reaction because they had to guard him, which set up other players like DeMar.”

The Raptors scored 15 consecutive points during a 3 1/2-minute stretch in the third quarter to take a 76-65 lead.

The problems for the Cavs aren’t going away. One night after Blatt said his team was “in the dark” and that he was “concerned about everything,” the Cavs’ high-powered attack yet again grew stagnant as the game progressed.

After averaging 119 points and shooting 51 percent in three victories last week, the Cavs are averaging 89.5 points and shooting 42 percent during this losing streak.

Blatt said he’s pondering lineup changes, perhaps even before the Cavs’ next game Monday at home against the Orlando Magic.

NOTES: The Raptors ended a 16-game losing streak against LeBron James. ... Raptors coach Dwane Casey said no one in the locker room is mentioning the Raptors’ hot start. “We’ve talked to the players about keeping an even keel,” he said. “One day you’re the statue, the next day you’re the pigeon.” ... Cavs G Kyrie Irving began the night 12 points shy of becoming the 20th player in team history to score 4,000. ... F Kevin Love is scuffling to find his place in the offense. Coach David Blatt said he has to do a better job of getting him the ball in places where he can be effective. “Giving him the chance to be consistently involved in the offense is something that serves him well and will serve us well,” Blatt said.