Preview: Raptors at Celtics

Basketball fans were waiting to see if any of the slow-starting teams in the Eastern Conference would rise to prominence. It appears the Toronto Raptors are doing just that as they look to extend their lead atop the Atlantic Division against the host Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Toronto has won 13 of its last 18 games - the best mark in the conference over that span - and will be looking to improve that record against a woeful Celtics team that has dropped nine straight.

Toronto’s turnaround has been fashioned on the strength of an incredible stretch from shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, who is gaining some support in his quest to make the All-Star Game. DeRozan has been sensational this month, averaging 23.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists over seven January games. The Celtics will need to be at their best to corral DeRozan - and that’s something they haven’t been in a while, having registered just one victory since Dec. 16.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SNET (Toronto), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (19-17): Toronto encountered its first “trap game” since catching fire, hosting the league-worst Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Following a slow start that had head coach Dwayne Casey yelling on the sidelines, the Raptors surged in the third quarter en route to a 116-94 rout. Casey is concerned about his players keeping their perspective, saying after the game: “We don’t have any right, yet, to overlook anyone in this league. This is a tough league, we’re still building, we’re still getting there.”

ABOUT THE CELTICS (13-26): Boston may not go overlooked by Toronto on Wednesday, but it hasn’t done much to deserve better treatment. The Celtics are firmly entrenched in rebuilding mode, though head coach Brad Stevens is doing his best to remain optimistic. “There’s all kinds of positives, but they don’t make you feel any better at night, and that’s the reality of it,” he told the Boston Herald. “I mean, this is hard to go through - this is unenjoyable to go through - but it doesn’t mean there’s not growth.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams have split the previous eight meetings, with the home team prevailing seven times in that span.

2. DeRozan averages 13.7 points in 17 career games versus Boston.

3. Celtics PG Rajon Rondo, who has missed nearly a calendar year after undergoing knee surgery, cryptically tweeted on Monday that he may make his long-awaited return Friday against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

PREDICTION: Raptors 102, Celtics 91