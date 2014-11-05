Preview: Raptors at Celtics

The Boston Celtics fell into too deep a hole to climb all the way out in Dallas on Monday and are hoping to avoid a similar deficit when they host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. The Celtics trailed by 31 points against the Mavericks before pulling within a basket in the fourth quarter of a 118-113 setback. The Raptors are trying to prove their 2013-14 Atlantic Division crown was no fluke and picked up their third win Tuesday.

Toronto bounced back from its first loss with a stifling defensive effort Tuesday, holding undermanned Oklahoma City to 36 second-half points in a 100-88 victory. The Raptors shot under 40 percent but still managed to reach the century mark for the fourth time in as many games and have the personnel to play small against Boston. The Celtics made their move against Dallas with a three-guard lineup featuring Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley and rookie Marcus Smart.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TSN (Toronto), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (3-1): Toronto fell at Miami on Sunday and struggled defensively in the first half Tuesday before turning things around by forcing 14 second-half turnovers and running away with the win. The opportunistic defense helped masked the shooting woes but the reserves combined for 46 points and are becoming a big part of the offense. Greivis Vasquez has scored in double figures in back-to-back games and provides a third ballhandler to support the starting duo of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (1-2): Boston pounded the Brooklyn Nets in its opener but suffered through a disappointing Texas swing with a 104-90 loss at Houston and Monday’s setback in Dallas. The only good thing to come out of the trip was the lineup tinkering by coach Brad Stevens that put Rondo, Bradley and Smart on the court together, with Bradley serving as a willing scorer and Smart taking up residence as a perimeter defender. The Celtics have fallen into holes of 19 and 26 points at the half in the last two games while surrendering an average of 38.5 first-quarter points.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Raptors have taken four of the last five in the series, including a 99-90 victory in their last trip to Boston.

2. Rondo has committed 13 turnovers in the first three games.

3. Toronto F Amir Johnson (ankle) is not expected to make the trip while C Jonas Valanciunas (face) is questionable.

PREDICTION: Raptors 106, Celtics 101