Preview: Raptors at Celtics

The Toronto Raptors can set a franchise record for wins in a season when they travel to Boston on Tuesday. The Raptors locked up home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs by downing the Miami Heat 107-104 on Saturday and remain slightly in front of the Chicago Bulls in the race for the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

“These guys fought for it and scratched for it,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey told reporters. “I think you’ve got to honor that and appreciate that.” Boston has racked up four consecutive victories following a 117-78 triumph over the shorthanded Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. The Celtics have won six of their last seven to vault into seventh place in the East with a one-game lead over Brooklyn and can clinch a berth in the post-season if the Nets lose on Monday. Boston ended a four-game slide in the series with a wild 117-116 overtime victory over the Raptors on Apr. 4 and hopes to win two straight meetings for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TSN (Toronto), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (48-32): Lou Williams knocked down four 3-pointers, including a dagger with with 31.2 seconds remaining, en route to a team-high 29 points in the win over the Heat. DeMar DeRozan went 9-of-11 from the free-throw line to finish with 24 points and added six rebounds and four steals to help Toronto win in Miami for the first time since Nov. 18, 2008. “We set a record last year with 48 wins,” DeRozan told reporters. “Now we tied that and have a chance to break that, so that means something.”

ABOUT THE CELTICS (38-42): Isaiah Thomas scored 17 points and handed out six assists off the bench to lead seven players in double figures in the win over the Cavs. Evan Turner tallied 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals as Boston set an NBA season high with 20 steals on Sunday. “We’re just trying to get the right flow and keep giving ourselves an opportunity to play longer,” Turner told reporters. “If we do, we go into any situation prepared and confident.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Toronto needs one more road victory to set a single-season franchise high with 23.

2. The Raptors have won the last two meetings in Boston.

3. Thomas is averaging 23.2 points off the bench in his last five games.

PREDICTION: Raptors 102, Celtics 99