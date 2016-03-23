Preview: Raptors at Celtics

The Boston Celtics saw their grip on the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference slip away during a four-game slide but have bounced back with two straight wins to keep themselves in the race. One of those four losses came in Toronto, and the Celtics will try to get some revenge when they host the Raptors on Wednesday.

Boston enters play on Tuesday night in a virtual tie for the No. 3 spot in the East with the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks, with the Charlotte Hornets just a half-game back in the No. 6 spot. All four of those teams have all but given up on chasing the No. 2 Raptors, who sit eight games ahead of the Celtics and just 1 1/2 behind the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers. Toronto can tie its franchise record – set last season - with its 49th win on Wednesday and has won four straight and seven of eight as it sprints to the finish. The Raptors had little trouble swatting away the Celtics last week, sprinting out to a 30-14 lead after the first quarter and finishing strong in a 105-91 triumph.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TSN2 (Toronto), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (48-21): All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 27.2 points and 6.8 assists in five games last week, including 32 points on 9-of-14 shooting in the win over Boston. Center Bismack Biyombo was a candidate for the award as well after stepping into the starting lineup in place of Jonas Valanciunas (hand) and averaging 11 points and 15 rebounds in the last four games. The Raptors, who are 20-13 on the road, are opening a three-game trip in Boston and will play eight of their final 13 games away from home.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (41-30): Boston has its own All-Star point guard leading the way in Isaiah Thomas, who turned in another highlight play on Monday when he threw a pass between his legs on a fast break to Evan Turner for an easy score. “It’s unbelievable,” power forward Amir Johnson told ESPN.com of Thomas. “All-Star. His game play just speaks for itself. He’s one of our leaders on the team, and what he does on the court definitely surprises us all. But we know what he can do.” Thomas is averaging 26.5 points in March and has gone for 20 or more points in each of the 10 games this month.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Celtics C Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) scored 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting on Monday after totaling 17 points on 5-of-22 in the previous three games.

2. Raptors Fs James Johnson (foot) and Patrick Patterson (ankle) are both questionable for Wednesday.

3. Toronto has taken the previous three meetings this season by an average of 10 points.

PREDICTION: Celtics 103, Raptors 101