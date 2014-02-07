Preview: Raptors at Clippers

Chris Paul is on the verge of returning and Blake Griffin is playing perhaps the best basketball of his stellar career as the Los Angeles Clippers host the Toronto Raptors on Friday. Paul has missed the last 17 games with a shoulder injury and Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers said Thursday that the standout point guard could return for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors are 2-2 as they conclude a five-game road trip.

Griffin scored a season-best 43 points and also grabbed 15 rebounds as the Clippers lost to the Miami Heat on Wednesday to open a five-game homestand. The performance followed a 36-point outing against Denver and marked the 10th straight game in which Griffin scored 20 or more points. Toronto has the third-best record in the Eastern Conference and is 14-13 on the road, surpassing the total of 13 wins all last season. All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan is averaging 24 points on the road trip to raise his scoring average to an even 22 per game.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TSN (Toronto), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (26-23): Second-year forward Terrence Ross figures to receive a lot of attention from the Los Angeles defense after pouring in a career-best 51 against the Clippers in a 126-118 home loss Jan. 25. Ross was 16-of-29 from the field and made a career-high 10 3-pointers in a scoring spree that seemingly came out of nowhere. Ross scored 14 total points in a three-game stretch before his epic outing and has struggled in February, failing to reach double digits in any of Toronto’s three games by averaging 6.7 points on 8-of-29 shooting.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (34-18): Guard Jamal Crawford said Griffin (23.7 points, 9.8 rebounds) should be part of the MVP conversation and also pointed out that the 24-year-old forward has stepped up his leadership abilities with Paul sidelined. Miami standout Dwyane Wade was equally impressed after Griffin nearly engineered a comeback win over the Heat. “With Chris being out, Blake has taken it upon himself to be the leader of this team,” Wade said. “He’s really putting his game together, playing a lot of minutes, getting the ball a lot, having to do a lot and he’s really stepping up.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Griffin had 30 points in last month’s victory in Toronto.

2. Clippers C DeAndre Jordan has put together 29 consecutive double-digit rebounding performances.

3. Raptors C Jonas Valanciunas has scored in double figures in seven straight games, averaging 16 points during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Clippers 112, Raptors 107