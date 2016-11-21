Preview: Raptors at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers look to follow up one of their best victories of the season and knock off another top Eastern Conference team when they host the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. The Clippers own the league’s best record (12-2) and trailed by as many as 19 before rallying past the Chicago Bulls 102-95 in the second of a tough back-to-back on Saturday.

Los Angeles emerged from a nine-day, six-game stretch with five victories and continues to get strong contributions down the bench as Maurice Speights scored 11 of his season-high 16 points in the fourth quarter Saturday. The Clippers look to take advantage of their last home game before a six-game road trip and the Raptors arrive from Sacramento after a controversial 102-99 loss Sunday, dropping to 1-3 in their last four. Terrence Ross’ 3-pointer, which would have tied the game at the buzzer, was overturned after it was ruled the clock did not start on time and his shot would not have left his hands in time if it had. DeMar DeRozan, who entered Sunday as the NBA’s leading scorer, will try to rebound after recording a season-low 12 points in the loss.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TSN2 (Toronto), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (8-5): Toronto shot just 40 percent from the field and recorded only 16 assists in the loss at Sacramento, getting only 18 points from its bench. DeRozan made 3-of-15 from the field and missed his only 3-point attempt while backcourt mate Kyle Lowry was 2-for-7 from behind the arc and led the way with 25 points — nine of them coming at the free-throw line. Center Jonas Valanciunas recorded his third double-double Sunday, and first since the second game of the season, posting 23 points and 14 rebounds while DeMarre Carroll scored a season-high 17.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (12-2): Los Angeles has scored at least 100 points in nine consecutive contests, boasts five players averaging in double-figure scoring and entered Sunday second in the NBA in points against per contest (95.4). Blake Griffin had 26 points and 13 rebounds in the win over Chicago for his eighth double-double of the season and has scored at least 20 in seven straight games. Chris Paul, who leads the team with 8.6 assists per game, rebounded from a rough shooting night at Sacramento on Friday by draining 3-of-5 from 3-point range and scoring 19 against the Bulls.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Toronto F Patrick Patterson had 11 points off the bench Sunday after scoring a total of eight in the previous three games.

2. The Raptors have won the last four meetings, taking the last two at Los Angeles by an average of 11.5 points.

3. Los Angeles G J.J. Redick was 1-for-5 from 3-point range Saturday after draining 13-of-20 in his previous two contests.

PREDICTION: Raptors 104, Clippers 102