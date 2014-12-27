Raptors pull away from weary Clippers

LOS ANGELES -- The Toronto Raptors, the Eastern Conference’s best team at 23-7, are 10-4 without All-Star forward DeMar DeRozan after Saturday’s 110-98 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center.

“It’s always next man up,” said Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry, who scored a game-high 25 points. “We’re a 15-man team, and that’s how we play.”

Toronto improved to 13-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 100 points, and to 21-2 when leading going into the fourth quarter. They are an impressive 9-4 on the road.

Coach Dwane Casey credited the Raptors’ second-half defense for overcoming the Clippers (20-11) after a 49-49 tie at intermission.

“We did a much better job,” Casey said. “In the first half, we fouled too much, made life tough on ourselves, put them on the line.”

Clippers point guard Chris Paul, who Lowry called “a Hall of Famer some day,” gave full credit to the Raptors.

”That team’s playing with a lot of confidence, they’re playing free,“ Paul said. ”They went on a run (in the second half), they made a lot of big shots, a lot of timely shots. That’s why they’re leading the East.

Related Coverage Preview: Raptors at Clippers

“Kyle has been playing amazing this year.”

Defensive breakdowns spelled doom for the Clippers against the well-rested Raptors, who were coming off four days off, and showed no signs of rust.

“I felt like we were out of gas before the game started,” Paul said after the Clippers’ 15th game in 27 days.

The Clippers didn’t even get Christmas off, but were coming off a big home victory over West-leading Golden State.

“We made a lot of mistakes defensively,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “Honestly, I thought in the first half we were in trouble. Give them (Raptors) credit, they played great.”

Toronto center Jonas Valanciunas scored 22 points and had 11 rebounds to back Lowry.

Reserve guard Lou Williams hit consecutive 3-pointers in fourth quarter to help hold off Los Angeles, and fellow back-up Greivis Vasquez scored 16 points.

“We play like a team, that’s our key,” Valanciunas said. “They (reserve guards) are high-level players. Lou’s a great shooter, and Greiv is pushing the ball real well.”

Guard J.J. Redick, who scored 23 and moved past the 5,000-point mark in his NBA career, led the Clippers. They got 22 points from Blake Griffin, and 20 from reserve guard Jamal Crawford.

The Raptors opened the fourth quarter on a 13-2 run to take a 93-80 lead with 9:03 remaining on Vasquez’s 3-pointer on the fast break.

Lowry scored 11 points in the third quarter to lead Toronto to an 80-78 lead. Included was a four-point play at the 10:15 mark. The Raptors are 21-2 when they’ve taken a lead into the final quarter.

Toronto, which trailed by eight points with 4:36 left in the second quarter, rallied to force a 49-49 halftime.

Valanciunas muscled inside to score seven of his 10 first-half points in the second quarter, and Vasquez scored eight in the period. L.A.’s first-half scoring leader was sixth man Crawford, who totaled 14 points.

The Clippers led after the first quarter, 26-22, but both teams were cold to open the early afternoon game.

At the 5:47 mark, the Raptors held an 8-7 lead, with each team 3-of- 12 from the field. Griffin led the Clippers with 10 first-quarter points, and Lowry scored eight for Toronto.

NOTES: Each team was missing a rotation piece. Raptors coach Dwane Casey said SG/SF Landry Fields failed his concussion test, and would miss a third consecutive game. “It’s always a concern,” Casey said. “It’s been eight days now (since Fields’ injury). It’s a concern, for his health’s sake.” Casey said Fields would remain with the team on the trip, which has four games remaining after Saturday, because, “He could pass the test tonight, and play tomorrow.” ... With the Raptors short a wing player without Fields, Casey said PF Patrick Patterson might fill in there. ... Clippers backup C/PF Spencer Hawes (left-knee bruise) missed his ninth game in a row. But coach Doc Rivers said Hawes has been upgraded to playing 3-on-3 in practice from 1-on-1, so he hasn’t had a setback. What Rivers said he didn’t want to see was the garish suit Hawes wore on the bench on Christmas. “There’s no chance he’ll play today,” Rivers said. “There’s no chance he’ll wear that suit again.” Asked about Hawes’ motivation for the get-up, Rivers said: “I think it was courage. I hope someone dared him.”