Paul, Griffin carry Clippers to win over Raptors

LOS ANGELES -- Another group effort boosted the Los Angeles Clippers.

Chris Paul and Blake Griffin scored 26 points apiece, and the Clippers held off the Toronto Raptors 123-115 Monday night at Staples Center.

Paul also had 12 assists as Los Angeles ended a four-game losing streak to the Raptors. The Clippers (13-2) own the best record in the NBA.

Griffin added seven rebounds and six assists. All five Los Angeles starters reached double figures, including DeAndre Jordan, who finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Jordan went 9 of 14 on free throws to top 1,000 made in his career -- on 2,383 attempts.

J.J. Redick had 20 points for the Clippers, while Jamal Crawford came off the bench to score 12.

"We've still got to be better," said Paul, who scored 16 points in the second half. "There were a lot of fouls down the stretch. We gave up a lot of buckets down the stretch, but all in all ... a win is a win."

Kyle Lowry had 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan added 25 points and seven assists for the Raptors (8-6). Jonas Valanciunas chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds for Toronto, which fell for the fourth time in five games.

DeRozan said the Raptors' defense was their downfall.

"We let them catch rhythms and we're letting teams finish off quarters well," DeRozan said. "We let them score too many points in quarters. We have to have a conscious effort of trying to win every quarter on both ends of the floor. Things like that we have to limit."

The Raptors, who trailed by as much as 15, found a groove and closed within 100-96 after a 3-pointer with 5:54 left by Patrick Patterson, who had 14 points off the bench. However, the Clippers increased the deficit to double digits before Toronto made it a five-point game late. The Raptors were never able to overcome the Clippers, though.

"They made shots. They made some shots and we didn't get stops," said Lowry, who was 8 of 18 from the floor and 3 of 7 from behind the 3-point arc. "We didn't get defensive stops. Once you don't get defensive stops, it's kind of tough to get out on a run."

The Clippers used a third-quarter surge to take command briefly. After Lowry's 3-pointer cut the gap to 68-62 with 6:48 left in the quarter, the Clippers had a 13-3 spark for an 81-65 advantage after a free throw by Jordan with 3:34 remaining. However, an 8-2 Raptors run to close the period sliced the margin to 88-79 heading into the final quarter.

"We got some stops early in the beginning of the second half and got out in transition and got some easy buckets," Griffin said. "It's always nice to see the ball go through the hoop."

Three Redick foul shots to end the half gave the Clippers a 54-45 lead at the break. The Clippers used their 3-point shooting largely to gain an edge, converting 7 of 17 attempts (41.2 percent) to 2 of 8 (25 percent) for Toronto.

For the game, the Clippers hit 10 of 25 (40 percent) from long distance, while the Raptors were 8 of 19 (42.1 percent). Both teams shot well from the floor, with Los Angeles making 52.7 percent of its shots to 50 percent for Toronto.

"We know that every night we're going to get the other team's best shot," Paul said. "But for us, it's about us. We talk about that every night, going into every game, we know if we execute offensively and defensively like we're capable of, we control our own destiny."

Raptors forward DeMarre Carroll was given the night off to rest with the team on the second half of back-to-back games.

Clippers forward Wesley Johnson returned after missing the previous five games with a left heel contusion. Johnson failed to score in 12 minutes.

NOTES: Clippers coach Doc Rivers said the Raptors got a raw deal in their controversial loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The officials waved off a score-tying shot by Toronto's Terrence Ross at the contest's end, ruling, after a lengthy review, that the game clock had expired. "I don't think you should be able to look at the clock and do that. That's awful," Rivers said. Raptors coach Dwane Casey, who was livid after the game, said he heard from league officials but refused to divulge any of the details. Casey added that the club's front office will handle any further discussions. ... Both clubs resume play Wednesday. The Raptors conclude their four-game journey at the Houston Rockets, while the Clippers open a six-game road trip Wednesday at the Dallas Mavericks.