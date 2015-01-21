Preview: Raptors at Grizzlies

The struggling Toronto Raptors made a change Monday and it paid off in snapping a two-game skid with a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Raptors seek a winning streak for the first time since late December when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. The Grizzlies had a four-game win streak snapped in a 103-95 loss to Dallas on Monday despite the return of point guard Mike Conley.

Toronto entered the Milwaukee contest with seven losses in nine games, and swingman Terrence Ross was one of the main culprits, shooting 32.2 percent from the floor over that span, including a scoreless outing against New Orleans on Sunday. Coach Dwane Casey removed the deadly 3-point shooter from the starting lineup against Milwaukee, and Ross responded with 16 points, including the Raptors’ final two hoops. “He came off the bench with a lot of confidence and relaxed,” Casey told reporters. “I thought he came in the first half and got us jump-started. I don’t know if it’s going to be a permanent thing, but I like the way he came in and played, especially on the defensive end.”

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (27-14): Kyle Lowry had 18 points but made just 8-of-25 shots against the Bucks. Toronto beat Memphis 96-92 on Nov. 19 behind 21 points from DeMar DeRozan and 18 and seven assists from Lowry. This is the second of three straight and six of eight on the road for the Raptors after a 2-4 homestand.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (29-12): Conley had 22 points in 30 minutes against Dallas after missing two games with sore ankles. “He looked real good. First game back is always a tough one,” guard Courtney Lee told reporters. “He got his rhythm later on and it looked like his legs felt good.” Gasol and Randolph combined for 40 points and 30 rebounds in the first game with the Raptors, and Conley added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Memphis is playing the third of a five-game homestand that concludes with Philadelphia and Orlando.

1. Over the last 10 games, Lowry is shooting just 36.8 percent from the floor, including 27.9 percent from the arc.

2. In his first four contests since joining the club from Boston, Grizzlies F Jeff Green is averaging 14.8 points on 38.6 percent shooting, including 3-of-17 from the arc, in 30 minutes.

3. Randolph is averaging 19.0 points on 58.8 percent shooting and 14.0 rebounds - 4.8 on the offensive glass - since returning from missing nine games with a knee injury.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 95, Raptors 88