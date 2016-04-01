Preview: Raptors at Grizzlies

The collective struggles of the four teams behind them in the standings have allowed the Memphis Grizzlies to hang on to the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference despite a four-game slide. The Grizzlies will count the healthy bodies on their roster and try to mix in a win when they host the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Memphis got power forward Zach Randolph (ankle) back from a two-game absence on Wednesday but still couldn’t find its way around Denver in a 109-105 home loss. The Grizzlies are still without point guard Mike Conley (Achilles) and will not have star center Marc Gasol (foot) the rest of the way, leaving Randolph and the remaining healthy players seven games left to hold off the Portland Trail Blazers for No. 5 in the West. The Raptors are holding down the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference and reached 50 wins for the first time in franchise history with a triumph over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. The victory was the second in five games for Toronto, which is hoping that its brief funk is over in time for a road back-to-back at Memphis and San Antonio.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One (Toronto), FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (50-24): Toronto was the only NBA franchise without a 50-win season before running off Atlanta 105-97 on Wednesday behind 26 points from DeMar DeRozan. “For our organization, for the program we’re growing, I think it’s a good step for us,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey told reporters. “I told the team, ‘we’re not done yet, but it’s an accomplishment they can’t take away from you.’ We have to continue to grow and get better in different areas to fry the bigger fish.” Toronto enters play on Thursday two games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot in the East with eight games remaining.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (41-34): Randolph scored 26 points in 34 minutes in his return but Memphis struggled to enforce its tempo and defensive will on the Nuggets in Wednesday’s loss. “We want to be going into the playoffs playing our style of basketball,” Grizzlies guard Tony Allen told reporters. “Everybody on the same page, offensively and defensively. With these seven games left, we’ve got time to do that. Like I said, we come in each game looking forward to winning them. Right now it’s just staying together, staying confident, and paying attention to detail for 48 minutes.” Allen is averaging 6.7 points in the last three games after putting up 23.3 in the previous three.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Grizzlies F JaMychal Green earned his fifth double-double of the season with 13 points and 12 rebounds off the bench on Wednesday.

2. Raptors G Kyle Lowry (elbow) is 15-of-65 from the field in the last four games.

3. Randolph (18 points) was the only starter to score in double figures in Memphis’ 98-85 loss at Toronto on Feb. 21.

PREDICTION: Raptors 102, Grizzlies 98