Raptors get defensive vs. Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points and Kyle Lowry added 22 -- offensive efforts one would expect from one of the NBA’s top scoring backcourts -- but the Toronto Raptors’ 51st victory of the season also got a huge defensive assist.

Jonas Valanciunas blocked a career-high seven shots and altered several others to help the Raptors to a 99-95 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at FedExForum. Paced by their 7-foot center, the Raptors blocked 12 shots and held the Grizzlies to 29.7 percent shooting in the second half.

Valanciunas also grabbed a team-best 14 rebounds and scored 11 points. His inside defensive presence helped the Raptors limit the Grizzlies to 12 points in the paint in the second half. Memphis had 26 in the first half.

”I was just doing my thing ... protecting the rim,“ Valanciunas said. ”Our key was to stop them from going to the paint.

“They are a really physical team. They go at you. They try to be bullies. So it’s important to have a solid defense to stop them. We (had) that.”

The Raptors improved to 22-15 on the road, the second-best record among Eastern Conference teams.

The injury-depleted Grizzlies lost their fifth straight. Zach Randolph led Memphis with 16 points, but was 6 of 18 shooting, frustrated repeatedly by Valanciunas.

“He did a good job,” said Raptors coach Dwane Casey of Valanciunas. “He did his job in the paint, defensively, against (Randolph), especially in the second half. He took up the space, fought for space, challenged all the shots and went up and snapped rebounds down.”

And he made clutch free throws, too. He was 6 of 6 from the line in the final 2:36, including 4 of 4 in the closing 25.3 seconds.

“I was just doing my stuff,” he said. “I was just trying to win.”

In addition to their defensive play, the Raptors got a key spark from reserve swingman Terrence Ross. He connected on four consecutive 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter to allow Toronto to pull ahead 87-84 with five minutes to go. The Raptors never trailed again.

“It was a good check, a good game for us,” Casey said. “They’re a tough team. That’s their identity, that’s who they are, that’s their culture. We matched it.”

Memphis cut the deficit to two points on three occasions in the final two minutes, the last time at 97-95 on two Jordan Farmar free throws with 11.8 seconds left. Valanciunas’s final two free throws gave Toronto a four-point cushion with 10.1 seconds to go. Randolph missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds for Memphis.

“My heart breaks,” said Memphis coach Dave Joerger. “I thought we played hard enough to win. (Our) guys deserve to be rewarded. They have been working their tails off. They’re sticking together through a lot of adversity and I‘m proud of them.”

The Grizzlies led by nine (56-47) early in third quarter, but Toronto denied Memphis points in the paint to recover and was ahead 74-72 entering the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies had 26 points in the paint during the first half but had only four in the third quarter. They finished 19-of-49 in the paint.

“We had some missed layups,” said Grizzlies guard Tony Allen. “But a lot of that is we just have to play smarter. We can’t get down if a call doesn’t go our way. I thought a lot of times that hindered us.”

Memphis used its reserve strength to create a double-digit cushion in the first half.

Trailing 27-23 after the first quarter, the Grizzlies built an 11-point lead in the second behind torrid shooting. The Grizzlies -- with reserves Vince Carter, Lance Stephenson, Xavier Munford, Jarell Martin and JaMychal Green -- connected on their first 10 shots and led 45-34 midway through the quarter.

The Raptors rallied in the closing minutes of the quarter to trim the Memphis advantage to six (51-46) after a 3-pointer by Cory Joseph. Randolph dropped in a short bank shot for the 53-45 halftime lead.

The Grizzlies, outrebounded 23-18 in the opening half, shot 52.3 percent from the field, including 61.9 percent in the second quarter (13 of 21). The Raptors overcame 40 percent shooting from the field by making 7 of 16 from beyond the arc.

NOTES: The Grizzlies signed PG Jordan Farmar on Thursday to a contract that allows him to play the final seven regular-season games. He had been playing on a 10-day contract. The NBA veteran entered Friday’s game averaging 10.8 points and 3.6 assists in five appearances with the Grizzlies. ... The Raptors are hopeful that F DeMarre Carroll, who underwent knee surgery on Jan. 6, can return before the regular season ends. He spoke with the media before the game and said he will intensify his workouts. ... The Grizzlies released G Ray McCallum on Thursday at the completion of his second 10-day contract. In his place, the Grizzlies signed G Bryce Cotton to a 10-day deal. Cotton recently returned to the United States after playing with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association. If Cotton plays, the Grizzlies will set an NBA record for most players (28) to log minutes in a season. ... Toronto coach Dwane Casey said playing Memphis is an ideal tune-up for the playoffs. “The bumping, the holding, the hitting, the slashing, the whatever it is,” he said. “They’re going to see it throughout the playoffs. Are they going to see those calls throughout the playoffs? Huge question.”