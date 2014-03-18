Preview: Raptors at Hawks

The Toronto Raptors aim to avoid their first losing streak in well over a month when they begin a back-to-back on the road at Atlanta on Tuesday. Toronto, which has not lost consecutive games since Feb. 5-7, dropped the finale of a three-game homestand with a 121-113 setback against Phoenix on Sunday. The Raptors are 11-4 since that short skid early last month, a run that included a 104-83 win over Atlanta on Feb. 12.

The Hawks were in the midst of a miserable 1-14 slide at the time but have rebounded to win four games in a row, solidifying their hold on the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They dominated Charlotte in the second half Monday night to pick up a 97-83 victory on the road, pulling four games ahead of New York in the quest for the eighth position in the East. Paul Millsap scored 28 points as Atlanta won consecutive home games for the first time in nearly two months.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, Sportsnet One (Toronto), SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (37-28): Point guard Kyle Lowry has been tremendous all season for Toronto but likely will not be 100 percent when he takes the floor Tuesday. Lowry cleared concussion tests Monday after being kneed in the head twice in a scramble on the floor against the Suns, but he is dealing with a bout of the flu, which kept him out of practice Monday. “Yeah, I feel like crap, but whatever,” Lowry, who is averaging 25 points and 12.5 assists in his last two games, told reporters Monday.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (30-35): Tuesday begins a home stretch in which Atlanta plays 11 of its last 16 games at home, where it has the fifth-best mark in the East at 19-11. Oddly, Millsap has been significantly less effective on the offensive end at Philips Arena this season, shooting 27.1 percent from 3-point range and 43.1 percent overall, compared to 43.6 percent and 48.6 percent on the road. The veteran forward is averaging 23 points and eight rebounds in his last four games overall.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Toronto has 17 road wins, three shy of the franchise record accomplished in 2000-01.

2. Atlanta starters C Pero Antic and F DeMarre Carroll both missed the previous meeting between the teams due to injury.

3. Toronto ranks second in the East in foul shooting (77.8 percent) and Atlanta is third (77.7).

PREDICTION: Hawks 99, Raptors 97