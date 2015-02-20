Preview: Raptors at Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks look to earn their NBA-leading 44th victory when they host the Toronto Raptors on Friday. The Hawks are keen to continue where they left off before the All-Star Break as they won 22 of their last 25 contests, including a franchise-record 19 straight from Dec. 27 to Jan. 31, to open up a 10-game lead atop the Southeast Division. Atlanta is currently riding a 12-game home winning streak and sets its sights on beating the Raptors for the second consecutive time.

Toronto set a franchise mark for wins before the All-Star Break with 36 and holds a commanding 14 1/2-game lead over its nearest rival in the Atlantic Division. The Raptors have won three consecutive games but will be put to the test in a grueling road gauntlet that will see them face four teams with winning records in five nights. Toronto has won its last four games away from the Air Canada Centre - scoring 120 or more points in its last two road tilts - and hopes to avenge a 110-89 loss to the Hawks on Jan. 16.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SportsNet One (Toronto), SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (36-17): Kyle Lowry produced 10 points, eight assists and four steals as a starter for the Eastern Conference in the 163-158 loss to the West in the All-Star Game. “There’s nothing like it and it was everything that I expected,” Lowry told reporters. “I enjoyed it and had so much fun.” DeMar DeRozan is sixth in the NBA in average free-throw attempts at 7.3 and has gone 32-of-35 from the foul line in his has three outings.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (43-11): Atlanta had a league-best four players named to the All-Star Team and Jeff Teague led the Hawks contingent with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting. “The whole weekend was a success,” Teague told reporters. “We had a lot of fun and it was a Hawks takeover.” Kyle Korver, who leads the league in 3-point percentage (52.3) and 3-pointers made (161), failed to make it out of the first round of the 3-point shooting contest.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Raptors have won three of the last four meetings.

2. The Hawks have won 20 of their last 21 games at Philips Arena.

3. Atlanta has won 13 of it last 14 games against Eastern Conference opponents.

PREDICTION: Hawks 112, Raptors 102