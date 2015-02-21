DeRozan, Williams lead Raptors to rout of Hawks

ATLANTA -- The Toronto Raptors did something Friday that no other team has done since the day after Christmas -- beat the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena. And they did it emphatically.

Guards DeMar DeRozan and Lou Williams combined for 47 points, fueling a 105-80 rout of the Hawks in a battle of the teams with the best records in the Eastern Conference.

DeRozan scored the Raptors’ first eight points and finished with 21. Williams, an Atlanta native and a former Hawk, came off the bench for 26 points.

Toronto (37-17) has won four straight and trails the Hawks by 5 1/2 games in the race for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. The win avenges a 110-89 home loss to Atlanta on Jan. 16.

“It means a lot, especially against the number one team in the Eastern Conference,” DeRozan said. “Especially with the way they beat us the last time we played them. It definitely means a lot.”

The loss snaps a 12-game home winning streak for Atlanta. It’s also the third loss in the last four games for the Hawks (43-12), who have lost back-to-back contests for the first time since November. And this one was especially ugly.

Atlanta turned it over 22 times and shot 33 percent from the floor. The Hawks’ four All-Stars -- point guard Jeff Teague, sharp-shooting guard Kyle Korver and forwards Al Horford and Paul Millsap -- combined to score 40 points on 14-of-46 shooting. Atlanta made just 8 of 38 3-point attempts.

Give credit to Toronto for the Hawks’ struggles, Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. The Raptors were physical and made it difficult for Atlanta to run its offense, which relies on ball movement.

“We need to be better in a lot of different areas,” Budenholzer said. “Tonight wasn’t our night, but I think their defense had something to do with it.”

The Raptors led for the majority of the first half, with DeRozan and Williams scoring early and often. DeRozan had 17 in the first half, and Williams had 14. But the Raptors weren’t able to open a significant gap, despite Atlanta shooting only 37.8 percent. Toronto led just 49-45 at halftime.

The Raptors took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Hawks 28-13. Atlanta shot 3 of 19 in the quarter and never made a run.

“Our defense really picked up with the start of the third quarter,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said. “Just like in Toronto, it was a close game for two quarters, and then (the Hawks) came out and busted it open in the third. Our challenge at halftime was to not let that happen. Our guys met the challenge and came out and dug in. That’s the way we have to play. But that’s just of one of 82. We have to continue tomorrow night (at Houston).”

The Milwaukee Bucks were the last team to beat the Hawks at home on Dec. 26. Atlanta responded to that loss by winning 19 in a row.

“I don’t think we ever got in a rhythm, personally or as a team,” Korver said. “There are a lot of easy excuses -- put in on the break, it’s been a long little stretch here, there are a lot of things going on. But we should play better as a collective group. We need to play better basketball.”

NOTES: Former Hawks great Dominique Wilkins will be honored March 5 with a private ceremony, highlighted by the unveiling of a granite sculpture. The sculpture will revealed to the public before the March 6 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. .... The Raptors come out of the All-Star break with nine of their first 11 games on the road. ... Atlanta F Thabo Sefolosha (calf strain) was inactive. ... The Raptors began the night with an NBA-best 14.5-game lead in the Atlantic Division. ... The Hawks’ 41 wins set a club record for wins prior to the All-Star break. ... Referees were Tom Washington, Eric Dalen and Scott Wall.