Preview: Raptors at Heat

The much-improved Toronto Raptors look to extend a season-high win streak to six games when they visit the two-time defending champion Miami Heat on Sunday. The Raptors, who have lost 13 straight to Miami including two in November, are 10-3 since the departure of second-leading scorer Rudy Gay in a seven-play deal with Sacramento. The Heat have won nine of their last 11 games, including a 110-94 victory at Orlando on Saturday, and are 4-1 in the second of back-to-back games.

Toronto boasts wins over Indiana and Oklahoma City in its last seven games and can win six in a row for the first time since April of 2007. The Raptors will test their backcourt of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry against Miami’s Dwyane Wade and LeBron James on the perimeter. Chris Bosh shot at least 50 percent in 11 of the last 12 games for the Heat, capped by a 9-of-9 effort Saturday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, TSN2 (Toronto), SunSports (Miami)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (16-15): DeRozan averages 20.9 points to lead Toronto and Lowry is next at 15.7 while recording 11 or more assists in four of the last five contests. Forward Amir Johnson is among the league leaders in field goal percentage (59.5) and center Jonas Valanciunas is registering 12 points and 10.8 rebounds per game over the last five. Terrence Ross is averaging 14 points in 12 games as a starter and 9.4 overall while Patrick Patterson scored 18 off the bench in the 101-88 win over Washington on Friday.

ABOUT THE HEAT (25-8): James struggled shooting much of the game against Orlando but posted 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while Bosh and Wade scored 20 each. Forward Shane Battier (quad injury) missed that game and his status is uncertain for Sunday, though his replacement Rashard Lewis posted a season-high 18 points against the Magic. The Heat need contributions from the bench and Michael Beasley has scored at least nine in seven of his last eight games, including 13 on Saturday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Lowry has registered six assists or more in 23 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league and four shy of Jose Calderon’s club record.

2. Miami is last in the league in rebounding but leads the NBA in field goal shooting at more than 51 percent.

3. Toronto’s last win over the Heat was Jan. 27, 2010, and the last time the Raptors won at Miami was Nov. 19, 2009.

PREDICTION: Heat 98, Raptors 92