Preview: Raptors at Heat

The Miami Heat haven’t lost a regular-season game since LeBron James left town, but that will be tested when they host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday in a matchup of undefeated teams. Miami has won 15 straight regular-season games against Toronto dating to Jan. 27, 2010, and the Raptors haven’t won at Miami since Nov. 19, 2008. That’s also the last year the Raptors started 2-0 before this season.

The remaining members of the Heat’s former “Big Three” seem to be thriving without James, and they aren’t shy about saying so. “Everyone is getting opportunities,” Dwyane Wade told reporters, “which is a little different than we’ve had.” The Raptors experienced a similar epiphany after trading Rudy Gay last season, and they’ve picked up where they left off with wins over Atlanta and Orlando.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, TSN2 (Toronto), Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (2-0): Toronto’s backcourt has blossomed into one of the best in the league with DeMar DeRozan (20.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals) and Kyle Lowry (16 points, 7.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds) filling up the stat sheet. Big men Amir Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas and swingman Terrence Ross also are averaging double-digit scoring in the early going for what has developed into a multi-faceted offensive attack. The Raptors haven’t defended especially well thus far, allowing opponents to shoot 48.4 percent, and that’s a concern against a talented Miami team.

ABOUT THE HEAT (2-0): Miami is still short-handed on the bench with forwards Udonis Haslem (quadriceps) and Danny Granger (hamstring) having missed the first two games, but Josh McRoberts was able to make his season debut Saturday after missing the preseason and the opener with a toe injury. The players who are healthy are contributing at an impressive clip with Chris Bosh (28 points, 11.5 rebounds) leading the way. Wade also has assumed a more central role in the offense, as expected, but Norris Cole’s emergence as a top scoring option has been a bit of a surprise.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bosh has scored 26 or more points in consecutive games for the first time since joining the Heat for the 2010-11 season.

2. Toronto is averaging just 9.5 turnovers through two games, while Miami has forced 19.5 per contest.

3. After going 1-for-9 from the floor in the opener, Miami SF Shawne Williams hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points in Saturday’s 114-96 win against Philadelphia.

PREDICTION: Heat 103, Raptors 101