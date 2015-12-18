Preview: Raptors at Heat

The Miami Heat look to continue their success at home when they host the Toronto Raptors on Friday in a battle between two of the league’s top defensive teams. The Heat, who are second in the NBA in scoring defense, have won three straight games overall and play the next four at AmericanAirlines Arena where they are 11-4.

Dwyane Wade poured in 28 points - his fourth game with at least 26 in the last nine - as Miami defeated Brooklyn 104-98 on Wednesday to complete a two-game road trip. Center Hassan Whiteside had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks as the Heat routed Toronto 96-76 on Nov. 8 - a season low in scoring for the Raptors. Toronto will have to summon some extra energy after rallying from 12 back in the fourth quarter to tie before losing 109-99 at Charlotte in overtime Thursday. Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan is averaging 26.2 points over the last five games after pouring in 31 on Thursday and his long 3-pointer at the fourth-quarter buzzer was wiped out by a timeout.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TSN (Toronto), FSN Sun (Miami)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (16-11): Toronto, still without injured starters DeMarre Carroll and Jonas Valanciunas, had been rolling along with four straight wins before shooting less than 37 percent from the field in two consecutive defeats. DeRozan’s backcourt partner Kyle Lowry scored 20 points for the second straight game Thursday, but went 6-of-29 from the field - 3-of-17 from 3-point range. Forward Terrence Ross may be waking up after a slow start, scoring 27 points combined and draining seven 3-pointers in the last two contests.

ABOUT THE HEAT (15-9): Miami has kept seven of eight opponents to fewer than 100 points this month and is averaging 93.8 per game against while shooting 46.1 percent from the field - also among the league leaders. Wade (18.4 points) and Chris Bosh (17.3 points, 8.4 rebounds) continue to put up solid numbers as the Heat waits for a third consistent scoring force. Guard Gerald Green has begun to show he can be another top option, averaging 14.6 points while scoring in double figures in five straight games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Whiteside recorded his eighth double-double - and first in 10 games - Wednesday with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

2. Toronto C Bismack Biyombo is averaging 12.3 rebounds over the last four games, including a career-high 18 on Thursday.

3. Miami F Josh McRoberts (knee) is not expected to play and G Tyler Johnson (shoulder) is questionable.

PREDICTION: Heat 98, Raptors 96